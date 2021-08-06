Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020: Full List of Inductees
The Pro Football Hall of Fame is in for a busy weekend as two classes will be enshrined. On Saturday, the Class of 2020 will be inducted after the ceremony was postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a large class as it features five modern-era players, two coaches, three contributors and 10 senior members. Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson is a member of the class as he led the team to back-to-back Super Bowl titles in the 1990s. The other coach is Bill Cowher who led the Pittsburgh Steelers to a Super Bowl win for the 2005 season.
"Jimmy was always talking about what they said we couldn't do," Former Cowboys cornerback Larry Brown said of Johnson, per ESPN. "They're not old enough. They're the youngest team in the NFL. They're not good enough. There's no way they'll beat the 49ers at Candlestick. There's no way they're going to beat Buffalo. So he never said, 'How 'bout them Cowboys?' before, but we understood what he meant when he said it. [It was] 'How about these guys that everybody says there's no way.'" It's clear the ceremony will be a very memorable one. Here's a look at the full list of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020 inductees.
DB Steve Atwater
Steve Atwater played for the Denver Broncos from 1989-1998 and the New York Jets in 1999. He recorded 24 career interceptions and was named to the Pro Bowl eight times. Atwater helped the Broncos win two Super Bowls and is a member of the 1990s All-Decade Team.prevnext
WR Isaac Bruce
Issac Bruce was a member of the Los Angeles/St. Louis Rams from 1994-2007 and then the San Francisco 49ers from 2008-09. The four-time Pro Bowler finished his career with 1,024 receptions, 15,208 yards and 91 touchdowns with a Super Bowl win as a member of the Rams.prevnext
OL Steve Hutchinson
Steve Hutchinson played at a high level with the Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings and Tennessee Titans. He was named to the 2000s All-Decade team after being named to the All-Pro team six times and the Pro Bowl seven times.prevnext
RB Edgerrin James
Edgerrin James played for the Indianapolis Colts (1995-2005), Arizona Cardinals (2006-2008) and Seattle Seahawks (2009). He's a member of the 2000s All-Decade Team after recording 12,246 yards on 3,028 carries and 80 touchdowns. He also caught 433 passes for 3,364 yards and 11 scores.prevnext
S Troy Polamalu
Troy Polamalu spent his entire career with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2003-2014). He recorded 32 career interceptions with three touchdowns while helping the Steelers win two Super Bowls. The eight-time Pro Bowler and six-time All-Pro selection is also to the 2000s All-Decade Team.prevnext
Coaches and Contributors
Coaches
Jimmy Johnson
Bill Cowher
Contributors
Steve Sabol - NFL Films
Paul Tagliabue - Commisssioner
George Young - General managerprevnext
Senior Members
WR Harold Carmichael
OL Jimbo Covert
S Bobby Dillon
S Cliff Harris
OL Winston Hill
DT Alex Karras
S Donnie Shell
OL Duke Slater0comments
E Mac Speedie
DL Ed Sprinkleprev