Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020: Full List of Inductees

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is in for a busy weekend as two classes will be enshrined. On Saturday, the Class of 2020 will be inducted after the ceremony was postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a large class as it features five modern-era players, two coaches, three contributors and 10 senior members. Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson is a member of the class as he led the team to back-to-back Super Bowl titles in the 1990s. The other coach is Bill Cowher who led the Pittsburgh Steelers to a Super Bowl win for the 2005 season.

"Jimmy was always talking about what they said we couldn't do," Former Cowboys cornerback Larry Brown said of Johnson, per ESPN. "They're not old enough. They're the youngest team in the NFL. They're not good enough. There's no way they'll beat the 49ers at Candlestick. There's no way they're going to beat Buffalo. So he never said, 'How 'bout them Cowboys?' before, but we understood what he meant when he said it. [It was] 'How about these guys that everybody says there's no way.'" It's clear the ceremony will be a very memorable one. Here's a look at the full list of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020 inductees.