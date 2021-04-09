Prince Philip's Death Prompts 2 Minutes of Silence at Sports Event

✖

Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth, died at the age of 99 Friday morning, and the sports community in England is paying tribute to him. A two-minute moment of silence was being held at cricket matches in England's country championship and at the Grand National horse racing meeting on Friday to honor Prince Philip. According to ABC News, cricket is the sport he was most associated with as president for two teams of the Lord's-based Marylebone Cricket Club. The England and Wales Cricket Board said Prince Phillip was “a lifelong cricket fan and talented allrounder in his playing days.”

“His passion for the game we all love was well known and the trophies presented to the men’s and women’s county champions are a tribute to his dedication to our sport,” ECB chairman Ian Watmore said. "We owe him a great debt for his support and passion over many decades.” Prince Philip presented the Lord's Taverners ECB Trophy to the English cricket champions for 43 years until he retired in 2017. Along with the moment of silence, flags were lowered at half-staff at the racecourse in Liverpool and at Wembley Stadium in London.

Worcestershire County Cricket Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of His Royal Highness Prince Phillip. https://t.co/AVUMaxLKQy — Worcestershire County Cricket Club (@WorcsCCC) April 9, 2021

"I'm sorry because I just read some sad news about Prince Philip," Totten Hotspur manager Mourinho said during his prematch news conference on Friday per ESPN. "I would like to express my condolences to the royal family and to be very honest and say I have deep, deep, deep, the utmost respect for the royal family. I believe that is not just this country that it's going to be sharing these feelings because I am not English and I know that many like myself, we have the utmost respect, so I am sorry to stop your question with this."

Phillip spent more than seven decades supporting his wife. He was born as a member of the Greek royal family and ended as Britain's longer-serving consort. Phillip fulfilled more than 20,000 royal engagements to boost British interest at home and abroad. Earlier this year, Prince Philip spent a month in the hospital before being released on March 16.