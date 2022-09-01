Prime Video Unveils New Ball for 'Thursday Night Football'





Thursday Night Football is set to premiere on Prime Video on Sept. 15, and the streaming service has a new football to help kick off the 2022 season. With the help of the NFL's official football supplier Wilson, Prime Video unveiled a new football called the Prime Ball. While it looks like a normal NFL football, it's stretched out just a little bit to make look like the Prime Video symbol. A few NFL players and legends got their hands on the football and seem to love it.

"Have you seen this new Prime ball?" Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice tweeted. "Can't wait to see it in action on [Thursday Night Football]." Just to be clear, the ball is not real and won't be used during Thursday Night Football games. This is one of the things Prime Video is doing to get everyone ready for a new era in the NFL. For the first time in league history, a package of games will be available exclusively on a streaming service. In March 2021, Amazon signed a 10-year deal with the NFL to broadcast a total of 16 Thursday Night Football Games each season.

(Photo: Prime Video)

"NFL games are the most watched live programming in the United States, and this unprecedented Thursday Night Football package gives tens of millions of new and existing Prime members exclusive access to must-watch live football on Prime Video," Mike Hopkins, SVP of Prime Video and Amazon Studios said at the time. "NFL fans from across the country will enjoy a premium viewing experience with Thursday Night Football, as well as access to a broad selection of content including award-winning Amazon Originals available on Prime Video."

That new Prime Ball? Totally fake.



We’re not changing the football, just how you watch it. Thursday Night Football – Coming only to @PrimeVideo on September 15th#TNFonPrime pic.twitter.com/JAaE91BH3v — NFL On Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) September 1, 2022

"Thursday Night Football will be our first-ever digital package and we are thrilled to exclusively partner with Amazon to bring our games to more fans on more platforms," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "NFL football drives passionate viewers and Amazon will enable us to continue to grow our fanbase in innovative and compelling ways." The first Thursday Night Football game of the 2022 season will be the Los Angeles Chargers taking on the Kansas City Chiefs to kick off Week 2. Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will have the call in the booth while Kaylee Hartung will report from the sidelines.