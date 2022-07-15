'Thursday Night Football': All the Games Scheduled for 2022 NFL Season

The 2022 NFL season is two months away, and there will be one big change with Thursday Night Football. Prime Video obtained exclusive rights to stream NFL games on Thursday night, and that led to the streaming service hiring a broadcast team and talent to cover the pregame, halftime and postgame each week. The most recent hire came in June when Charissa Thompson was added as the host of Thursday Night Football.

"We are excited to welcome Charissa to the TNF team," Jared Stacy, Prime Video's director of Global Live Sports Production, said in a statement. "Her infectious enthusiasm, quick wit, and strong NFL credentials make her perfectly suited for this role. We look forward to seeing her elevate conversations and connecting with viewers every Thursday night."

"I'm beyond thrilled to be joining Prime Video's Thursday Night Football crew on the road each week this season," Thompson said. "This is an exciting opportunity for me to expand my NFL responsibilities and I can't wait to work with Ryan, Richard—whom I affectionately call 'Sherm' (12th Man respect)— and my old friend Tony Gonzalez." Here's a look at the games Prime Video will stream. Note: All the games will start at 8:15 p.m. ET