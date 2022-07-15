'Thursday Night Football': All the Games Scheduled for 2022 NFL Season
The 2022 NFL season is two months away, and there will be one big change with Thursday Night Football. Prime Video obtained exclusive rights to stream NFL games on Thursday night, and that led to the streaming service hiring a broadcast team and talent to cover the pregame, halftime and postgame each week. The most recent hire came in June when Charissa Thompson was added as the host of Thursday Night Football.
"We are excited to welcome Charissa to the TNF team," Jared Stacy, Prime Video's director of Global Live Sports Production, said in a statement. "Her infectious enthusiasm, quick wit, and strong NFL credentials make her perfectly suited for this role. We look forward to seeing her elevate conversations and connecting with viewers every Thursday night."
"I'm beyond thrilled to be joining Prime Video's Thursday Night Football crew on the road each week this season," Thompson said. "This is an exciting opportunity for me to expand my NFL responsibilities and I can't wait to work with Ryan, Richard—whom I affectionately call 'Sherm' (12th Man respect)— and my old friend Tony Gonzalez." Here's a look at the games Prime Video will stream. Note: All the games will start at 8:15 p.m. ET
Week 2 and Week 3
Week 2 – Thursday, Sept. 15: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs (GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO)
Week 3 – Thursday, Sept. 22: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns (FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, OH)
Week 4 and Week 5
Week 4 – Thursday, Sept. 29: Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals (Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, OH)
Week 5 – Thursday, Oct. 6: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos (Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO)
Week 6 and Week 7
Week 6 – Thursday Oct. 13: Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears (Soldier Field, Chicago, IL)
Week 7 – Thursday, Oct. 20: New Orleans Saints at Arizona Cardinals (State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ)
Week 8 and Week 9
Week 8 – Thursday, Oct. 27: Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL)
Week 9 – Thursday, Nov. 3: Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans (NRG Stadium, Houston, TX)
Week 10 and Week 11
Week 10 – Thursday, Nov. 10: Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers (Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC)
Week 11 – Thursday, Nov. 17: Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers (Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI)
Week 13 and Week 14
Week 13 – Thursday, Dec. 1: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots (Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA)
Week 14 – Thursday, Dec. 8: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams (SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA)
Week 15 - 17 and Preseason
Week 15 – Thursday, Dec. 15: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks (Lumen Field, Seattle, WA)
Week 16 – Thursday, Dec. 22: Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets (MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ)
Week 17 – Thursday, Dec. 29: Dallas Cowboys at Tennessee Titans (Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN)
Preseason: Kickoff at 8 p.m. ET– Thursday, Aug. 25: San Francisco 49ers at Houston Texans (NRG Stadium, Houston, TX)