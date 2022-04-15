Police Looking to Speak to Dallas Cowboys Player Regarding Ongoing Murder Investigation

✖

A Dallas Cowboys player is being asked by police to be interviewed about a shooting death that happened in Dallas last month. According to multiple reports, police a looking to speak to Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph about the murder of Cameron Ray. On March 18, Ray, 20, was fatally shot after an altercation with a group of individuals that appeared to include Joseph. Video footage obtained by KDFW-TV in Dallas showed one person involved in the altercation wearing a YKDV necklace. Joseph's rap name is "YKDV Bossman Fat."

According to CBS Sports, Ray was gunned down in a drive-by as someone in an SUV opened fire on him. He was later transported to a local hospital before being pronounced dead. Joseph is expected to speak to the police, but it is not known when he will make himself available.

Joseph, 22, was selected by the Cowboys in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft after playing college football at Kentucky. He played in 10 games this past season and recorded 16 tackles, two passes defended and one fumble recovery. Joseph saw a lot of action towards the end of the season and has a chance to earn a starting role in 2022.

"A few weeks ago with Jourdan (Lewis) being out, I thought it really showcased and highlighted Kelvin putting the work in to be ready," Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn said about Joseph in January. "So that moment, you really get a chance to prove yourself. To say 'Alright, in this moment, how's it going to go down, how are you going to be ready?' I thought the work that he's put in allowed himself to say 'When the moment comes, I'll be ready.' It's not the easiest thing to do. You're wanting to go, you're wanting to go, and all you're doing is practice. You're not getting the chances to go. So he had some playtime in the dime packages and others, but having that moment I guess proved the work that he put in about getting ready and playing, and it paid off. He'll get some opportunities for that on Saturday."

Joseph began his college career at LSU and transferred after his freshman season. He sat out his sophomore year due to transfer rules and started nine games as a redshirt sophomore at Kentucky. In his only season with the Wildcats, Joseph tallied 25 tackles, a tackle for loss, one pass breakup and four interceptions.