New Police Footage From Former Ravens RB Alex Collins’ Arrest Shows Large ‘Jug of Weed’

Back in March 2019, running back Alex Collins was arrested near the Baltimore Ravens‘ practice field in Owings Mills, Maryland after crashing his Corvette. The police officers that responded to the incident reportedly found marijuana and a handgun on the floorboards of the car. Police footage of the incident has since been obtained by TMZ, which shows the officer discovering what was described as a “massive jug of weed.”

In the footage, the officers arrive at Collins’ crashed Corvette and asked him about the incident. The running back said that he had slid on some ice earlier in the morning and was waiting for AAA. However, the situation changed when the officer ticketed Collins for expired tags and then said that he would need to search the vehicle after smelling marijuana.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to the footage, the officer found the jug of marijuana on the passenger floorboards, along with some cash. On the driver’s side, he found a large revolver.

When asked how much marijuana was in the car, Collins didn’t say an amount and instead told the officer that it actually belonged to his friend, Tykheem Dunaway, who had left the scene of the accident. The friend did ultimately return and was similarly asked about the jug of marijuana.

“It’s his,” Dunaway said. “I didn’t know it was in the car until it crashed because we were coming from a party.”

Both men were arrested and charged with marijuana possession. Collins was also charged with possession of a handgun. The Ravens cut him shortly after the incident.

Following the arrest, Collins fought the case for months ultimately agreed to a plea deal in October. He pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges of possession of a handgun and possession of marijuana. In exchange for this deal, Collins saw his felony charges dropped. He also received probation and a fine.

Collins expected to sign with a new team prior to the 2019 season, but he suffered a broken leg in July. Now healthy, he is a free agent and could return to the league, but he would first have to serve out a three-game suspension from the NFL.

Originally a fifth-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks in 2016, Collins only spent one year in the Pacific Northwest before heading to Baltimore. In 2017, he led the team with 973 rushing yards and 1,160 yards-from-scrimmage.

During his time the Ravens, Collins was known for his ability to avoid defenders en route to big plays. His shiftiness, as well as his touchdown celebration, were both tied to his hobby of Irish dancing. As he told ESPN back in 2017, there were specific moves from his Irish dancing classes that he incorporated into his game.

“There’s numerous clips from game-day action that I can pull and show the same exact footwork from my steps in Irish dance that I did out there on the field to make somebody miss,” Collins said.

In his three-year career, Collins has accumulated 1,509 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. He has also added 376 receiving yards and another touchdown.

Photo Credit: Scott Taetsch/Getty