Playboy Model Shows Interest in Tom Brady Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce

A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.

"I would have to essentially ask my husband for a hall pass, Blake told The Post. Blake went on to reveal how she would approach the 45-year-old NFL legend. "I'd be like, 'Hey, what's up, good looking? I love your chiseled jawline and you have such a cannon,'" Blake said. "You know, 'You're the greatest quarterback of all-time … and screw Gisele.' That's what I would probably say."

I got my bunny ears 🐰 pic.twitter.com/Da3PZeRYkE — Sara Blake Cheek (@saracheeky1) October 3, 2022

Blake, 31, is on the cover of October's Playboy Norway and hosts a sports podcast called Tip Drill with Sara Blake. She also explained what makes Brady attractive. "Somebody that dedicated to their craft and their profession who wants to be the best and has that drive, that's extremely attractive," Blake stated. "Those are things that women look at."

Brady is not likely going to jump into a new relationship since his focus is on his children and helping the Buccaneers win another Super Bowl. "I've always tried to do the best I could do here, and then when I leave here I try to do the best I could do, and that's what we all try to do," Brady told reporters earlier this month. "I'm sure everyone sitting in this room, sitting at home, just trying to wake up every day doing the best they could do for their families and their career, and I'm no different. So just try to do the best you can do everyday, and I'm certainly no different."

Following the announcement of the divorce, Brady helped the Buccaneers win their last two games. The team didn't play this past weekend as they were on a bye, but they are in a good position to win the NFC South and make a run at the title. In his 23 NFL seasons, Brady has played in 10 Super Bowls and has won seven of them.