Minnesota Football Player Surprised With Scholarship at Twins Game

Minnesota Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck is one of the more unique figures in college football. Whether it is his “row the boat” mantra or running the length of the field after big plays, he has turned heads for years on end. Now, however, he is garnering attention for a very special reason.

Fleck took his team to Target Field for a Minnesota Twins game this week, which served as a reward for their effort during camp. However, there was an alternative motive for this trip. Fleck also had a special surprise in the form of awarding walk-on wide receiver Clay Geary with a scholarship.

The junior walked out onto the field with his teammates Thomas Barber, Carter Coughlin, Kamal Martin, and Antoine Winfield Jr. All four players were able to throw out ceremonial first pitches to Twins pitcher Kyle Gibson. A fairly special moment overall, but then it was made even better when Geary was handed a ball saying that he had received his full-ride scholarship.

Thanks to the @Twins for helping create a SPECIAL moment for Clay Geary and our WHOLE team!! You’ve TRULY earned this Clay!! I’m proud of ya & I love ya!! #RTB #HYPRR #SkiUMah #OneMN pic.twitter.com/ZSsGuTia9z — P.J. Fleck (@Coach_Fleck) August 7, 2019

“I love my teammates, I love my roommates for doing this,” Geary said in the video. “Coach Fleck, thank you so much. I love this team. This is amazing.”

Following the surprise, the public address announcer read a congratulatory note and the Twins put a graphic up on the scoreboard. As for Geary? He was hoisted into the air by his teammates.

This culture creates memories that will last a lifetime! Congrats on EARNING a scholarship @Clay6Geary! Stay tuned for the full video later today.#Gophers #SkiUMah #RTB pic.twitter.com/uMtFfxI2zU — Minnesota Football (@GopherFootball) August 7, 2019

At this point in his career, Geary hasn’t piled up stats on offensive plays considering that he only has one reception for seven yards to his name. He has appeared in nine career games. However, Geary has been integral on special teams and will be counted upon to serve as a rotational option in 2019.

Fortunately, Geary will no longer have to worry about the financial aspect of attending the University of Minnesota now that he is on a scholarship. It’s time to simply focus on making the Golden Gophers into a better football team.