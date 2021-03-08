Pitbull and Trackhouse Racing Are Subjects of New NASCAR Documentary

✖

Prior to the 2021 Cup Series season, news surfaced that rapper Pitbull was partnering with former NASCAR driver Justin Marks to run Trackhouse Racing. Now, the team has become the subject of a new documentary. Trackhouse: Get Ready details the formation of the team, how driver Daniel Suarez got involved, and the early portions of the season.

A trailer provided the first look at the documentary while focusing on the biggest news stories from the early days of the team. The clip showed Pitbull announcing that he was getting involved. It also highlighted the issues that can arise during races. The many wrecks during the season-opening Daytona 500, in particular, took center stage during the trailer.

You want to know about my new race team, @TeamTrackhouse? Watch the full documentary tonight at 7 p.m. EST on @NASCAR Facebook and @NASCAR YouTube channels. Tune in and learn about how we are building a culture and making history. pic.twitter.com/RweJ3LUJJv — Pitbull (@pitbull) March 4, 2021

"You could end up in Victory Lane, or you could be throwing a car in the dumpster at the end of the day," Marks says in the trailer. "That's what we all signed up for. That's racing." To accentuate his point, the teaser clip shows Suarez's No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro with major damage due to one of the incidents.

Prior to the wreck that disrupted Trackhouse's day, the documentary showed how much work goes into preparation. Marks stopped by the shop and met with Suarez. Together, they looked at several important aspects that fans may not think about while watching races. Suarez sat behind the wheel and looked for blind spots or other issues that could cause problems during a 500-mile race.

The journey continued with Suarez's qualifying lap and battles with other drivers during the Duels that determined the Daytona 500 starting order. The No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro competed for position all night long and secured a top-15 starting position for the Great American Race.

Trackhouse: Get Ready is currently available on the NASCAR Facebook and YouTube pages. The documentary tells the story of the early days of the racing team, the trip to Florida for the Daytona 500, and all of the behind-the-scenes work that goes into preparing for grueling races. Suarez, Marks, and Pitbull provide key interviews that add extra context. There were also behind-the-scenes moments featuring Mr. Worldwide donning a custom helmet with his name on the side.