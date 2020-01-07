Pink Proves She’s Forever an Eagles Fan in Latest Jersey Selfie

All 32 NFL teams can boast large fanbases, but the Philadelphia Eagles are turning heads with the celebrities that proudly wear the green jerseys. Pink is one of the vocal Eagles fans, which she proved with a recent photo on Instagram. The musician showed herself wearing a custom Super Bowl LII jersey while preparing for a playoff matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Jan 5, 2020 at 1:53pm PST

As someone born in Doylestown, which is near Philadelphia, Pink is a diehard Eagles fan and wants her favorite team to succeed whenever possible. She was rewarded following the 2017 season when Philadelphia defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII to deliver the franchise’s first-ever Lombardi Trophy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Pink was actually in the building for the game due to previously agreeing to sing the national anthem prior to kickoff. Despite losing her voice earlier in the week, the “Just Give Me a Reason” still performed the anthem live, per husband Carey Hart, and set the stage for a victory over the Patriots.

Unfortunately for Pink and many other Eagles fans, their favorite team lost to the Seahawks on Sunday night and saw their 2019 season come to an end. Without starting quarterback Carson Wentz in the lineup due to a concussion, 40-year-old quarterback Josh McCown and a variety of backup skill-position players were unable to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter.

The Eagles will now prepare for an offseason of rebuilding as head coach Doug Pederson attempts to get his team healthy and prepared for the 2020 season. This roster underwent significant changes at nearly every position as multiple starters landed on Injured Reserve.

While there are concerns about Wentz and the other starters returning to the lineup, the Eagles will still have an advantage in the NFC East. The Dallas Cowboys, Washington Redskins, and the New York Giants are all hiring new head coaches and will be looking to make some significant changes on the rosters.

The Eagles, on the other hand, already have an established coaching staff and a core of starters, so they can simply focus on health and adding more talent to the roster. This doesn’t guarantee that the team will be winning the division once again in 2020, but it will provide some hope in Pink and the other celebrity fans.

(Photo Credit: Taylor Hill/Getty Images)