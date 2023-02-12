Philadelphia Eagles Fans Erupt After Xfinity Outage Hits Just Hours Before Super Bowl

Eagles fans in Philadelphia are threatening to switch providers after Comcast's Xfinity internet and cable service went down on Super Bowl Sunday. According to multiple reports, Comcast/Xfinity, the biggest cable and internet service provider in the Philadelphia area, is currently experiencing a major outage. Customers are being told there might be an outage until 6 p.m. ET. Kickoff for the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl LVII matchup is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. You can check your service status here if you're a customer.

The outage doesn't affect DirecTV or other customers, but anyone watching the Super Bowl via a streaming service or who cut the cord and uses a streamer such as YouTube TV or Hulu TV, will be out of luck. Until the outage may be resolved, Eagles fans can watch the game on their cell phones using this link from Fox Sports. A spokesperson for Comcast says it is aware of the problem and is working hard to fix it. Physical damage in the Kensington neighborhood is thought to have caused the disruption, which led to a widespread disturbance in the River Wards. Hopefully, the Philadelphia-based communications giant will be able to get everything up and running by kickoff. Meanwhile, residents are angry and frustrated, venting their feelings on — what else — social media. Read on to find out how Comcast customers dealt with their last-minute bad luck on game day.