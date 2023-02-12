Philadelphia Eagles Fans Erupt After Xfinity Outage Hits Just Hours Before Super Bowl
Eagles fans in Philadelphia are threatening to switch providers after Comcast's Xfinity internet and cable service went down on Super Bowl Sunday. According to multiple reports, Comcast/Xfinity, the biggest cable and internet service provider in the Philadelphia area, is currently experiencing a major outage. Customers are being told there might be an outage until 6 p.m. ET. Kickoff for the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl LVII matchup is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. You can check your service status here if you're a customer.
The outage doesn't affect DirecTV or other customers, but anyone watching the Super Bowl via a streaming service or who cut the cord and uses a streamer such as YouTube TV or Hulu TV, will be out of luck. Until the outage may be resolved, Eagles fans can watch the game on their cell phones using this link from Fox Sports. A spokesperson for Comcast says it is aware of the problem and is working hard to fix it. Physical damage in the Kensington neighborhood is thought to have caused the disruption, which led to a widespread disturbance in the River Wards. Hopefully, the Philadelphia-based communications giant will be able to get everything up and running by kickoff. Meanwhile, residents are angry and frustrated, venting their feelings on — what else — social media. Read on to find out how Comcast customers dealt with their last-minute bad luck on game day.
did they shoot this down too?— Russell Vea (@rbvea) February 12, 2023
Referencing the recent Chinese spy balloon that was shot down over the U.S., this Twitter user wrote, "did they shoot this down too?"
@Xfinity – This is an absolute disgrace. Auto-reply update now says 6:00pm, FYI. Losing my mind.— Samson Bear (@SamsonBear2) February 12, 2023
Another commenter tagged Xfinity, tweeting, "@Xfinity – This is an absolute disgrace. Auto-reply update now says 6:00pm, FYI. Losing my mind."
@Xfinity @XfinitySupport it’s incomprehensible how you have a major outage in Philly on Super bowl Sunday. #switchingtofios #fuckxfinity— Maggie (@wake_up_maggie_) February 12, 2023
"@Xfinity @XfinitySupport it's incomprehensible how you have a major outage in Philly on Super bowl Sunday," one Twitter user complained.
This will be re-enacted on the Comcast towers if they don’t get xfinity back up and running before kickoff https://t.co/reQVrl4EN0 pic.twitter.com/gKUiUw7PEt— Katie (@KayTeeeOh) February 12, 2023
Bad taste? For once customer, missing the Super Bowl justifies actions up to, and including a government coup, writing, "This will be re-enacted on the Comcast towers if they don't get xfinity back up and running before kickoff," with a photo of people climbing up a building from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
be a real shame if thousands of people went to the Comcast Center at 1701 John F. Kennedy Blvd to watch the game on their giant video wall— gill beast conservationist 🐟 (@GhostCrabGames) February 12, 2023
If things get bad, this user has proposed a possible solution. "be a real shame if thousands of people went to the Comcast Center at 1701 John F. Kennedy Blvd to watch the game on their giant video wall."
Eh, at least Philly fans aren't known for rio— you know what, never mind.— Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) February 12, 2023
A commenter provided their own smart remark for the proceedings, tweeting, "Eh, at least Philly fans aren't known for rio— you know what, never mind."