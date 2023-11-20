'Peyton's Places': Peyton Manning Pays Homage to John Madden on Omaha Production Series

Peyton Manning is paying tribute to an NFL legend in the latest episode of the Omaha Production series Peyton's Places. The episode titled "Mad About Madden" premiered on ESPN+ on Sunday and shows Manning and legendary NFL wide receiver John Taylor "borrowing" the original Madden Cruiser to travel across the county to learn more about John Madden. Some of the notable figures Manning talks to are Matt Miller and Al Michaels. In the episode, Manning learns about Madden's coaching and broadcasting career as well as why he didn't like flying.

Madden died at the age of 85 on Dec. 28, 2021. The timing of the Peyton's Places episode is important as the NFL will honor Madden this week with the second annual "John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration" on Thursday. It will include Fox, CBS and NBC celebrating Madden's contributions to the game during the Thanksgiving Day games. Each network will select a player of the game who will receive a $10,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to be given to a high school or youth football program in their name.

"On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe and their families," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said about Madden at the time of his death. "We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather."

Peyton's Places is currently in its fourth season and streams exclusively on ESPN+. Manning hosts the football-themed docuseries and explores different aspects of the NFL. For this season, Manning has focused on tight ends, punting and Walt Disney World. For the rest of the season, the two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback will talk about RFK Stadium, magical plays and the "Santa Game."

"I am so excited to be back for season 4 of Peyton's Places and to continue this journey telling stories about football and the NFL," Manning said. "We had a lot of fun traveling across the country this season – from riding trolleys with George Kittle in San Francisco to riding roller coasters with Phil Simms at Disney World. It was a season filled with new places and new stories that all football fans can enjoy." Peyton's Places is executive produced by Ohama Productions, a company founded by Manning following his NFL retirement.