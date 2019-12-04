Peyton Manning Returning to TV for Brad Paisley ABC Special Tonight

Peyton Manning hasn’t been gracing TV screens as frequently since his retirement from the NFL following the 2015 season, apart from commercials, but he will be making a return on Tuesday night. The two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback will be part of Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special on ABC.

The former NFL quarterback in Manning and the country music superstar in Paisley have worked together frequently as part of their ad campaign for Nationwide Insurance, but this variety special will provide them with an opportunity to talk about more than home and auto coverage.

In addition to Manning, Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special will also feature country sensation Kelsea Ballerini, musical group Hootie & The Blowfish, the Jonas Brothers, and host of The Bachelor Chris Harrison. Country stars Tim McGraw, Darius Rucker and Carrie Underwood will also be part of this special.

While it’s unclear what Manning will be doing during this Tuesday night special, he won’t be left without options. The former Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts quarterback has shown his acting and comedic chops over the years as he has appeared in multiple ad campaigns and even hosted a series for ESPN+.

In Peyton’s Places, Manning traveled around to historic NFL cities and interviewed some of the most famous players from league history. He talked to former Green Bay Packers star Brett Favre, Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt, and former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Cris Carter. One episode even featured Manning and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady discussing their longtime rivalry.

While the interview series is slightly more serious, Manning could provide some comedy if Paisley so requires. The two stars have joked around with each other frequently for Nationwide, and Manning has also hosted Saturday Night Live.

Shortly after defeating the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XLI, Manning hosted SNL. He appeared on the March 24, 2007, episode and was featured in one of the more surprising and memorable skits. Manning created a fake commercial for The United Way in which he helped “encourage” some kids from a local youth group.

However, the short showed Manning berating the children and teaching them to break into cars. He also purposely threw footballs at their heads and even forced one kid to get a tattoo of his face.

It may be unlikely that Manning is throwing footballs at children during Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special, but there will potentially be an opportunity for him to show off some of his comedic skills.

The answer will be provided on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET.

(Photo Credit: Mark Levine via Getty Images)