Peyton Manning Wants to Return to NFL, According to Father

Peyton Manning could be coming back to the NFL down the road. No, he’s not going to be playing, but we could see the future Hall of Famer work in the front office for an NFL team according to his father, Archie Manning. The Indianapolis Star talked to the elder Manning about his family and said Peyton would like to be involved in the NFL as an owner, general manager or any other front-office position.

“Peyton, somewhere along the line, would like to be back in football — in ownership or front office or something,” Archie said.

But when will that happen? Archie said it won’t happen in the near future because Peyton is focused on his family among other things. “That would kind of isolate him and right now he’s doing a lot of different things and really enjoying doing a lot of different things,” he added.

This is not a real surprise considering Peyton has been approached by front offices since he retired in 2016 according to Sporting News. He has not accepted any offers, but there was speculation about him joining the New York Jets as the team’s general manager or being a part-owner of the Carolina Panthers. Manning was asked about the speculation over the summer and he said he’s having fun just being a fan.

“[I get to] go to a lot of games … see the Broncos play, Colts play, see the Giants play … so I’m kind of enjoying doing that part of it right now but we’ll see,” Manning said in July via TMZ.

Manning has also turned down offers to be part of Thursday Night Football on Fox and Monday Night Football on ESPN. The reason he didn’t want to be a broadcaster is the fact he didn’t want to be critical of the players.

“I don’t want to be a critic at this point,” Manning said via Restaurant Business Magazine. “I still do too many commercials.”

Manning will go down as one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. Along with winning two Super Bowls, he has won the MVP award five times and He was named to the All-Pro Team 10 times. In his career, Manning recorded 71,940 passing yards, 539 touchdowns and has a passer rating of 96.5. He is also a member of the 2000s All-Decade Team.