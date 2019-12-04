Watch Peyton Manning Cut up With Tim McGraw on Brad Paisley’s ABC Special

Peyton Manning and Brad Paisley make an interesting duo, but the two seem to have a lot of fun in the Nationwide Insurance commercials, so it only made sense for Manning to be on Paisley’s special on ABC, called Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special, which aired Tuesday. In one segment, Manning is acting as Paisley’s coach and when the country music star was backstage, Manning went up to him and said he needed to be replaced. Paisley didn’t understand what Manning was talking about and that’s when the two-time Super Bowl winner brought out country star Tim McGraw.

“This doesn’t make any sense,” Paisley said.

Manning responded, “Tim McGraw knows he’s special.”

“Yeah but this is supposed to be mine…Just give me another chance,” Paisley replied.

McGraw was begging Manning to replace Paisley, before Manning said, “If you fumble one more line, McGraw is coming in.”

What Manning and Paisley did is nothing new considering Manning always gives the 47-year old a hard time during the Nationwide Insurance commercials. But it was all in good fun and Manning was one of the many celebrities that took part in the show. Other guests included Kelsea Ballerini, musical group Hootie & The Blowfish, the Jonas Brothers, and host of The Bachelor Chris Harrison. Country stars McGraw, Darius Rucker (also a member of Hootie & the Blowfish) and Carrie Underwood were also part of the special.

Manning has been making his share of appearances on TV since retiring from the NFL after the 2015 season. One of his biggest projects is being the host of the ESPN+ show Peyton’s Places which is a look at the 100-year history of the NFL.

“My role with Peyton’s Places is to ensure that the ESPN vision and the NFL vision are aligned,” coordinating producer Greg Jewell said, according to ESPN Front Row. “Through Peyton’s Places, the NFL has presented its rich history in a fun and easy-to-consume way and we are excited for fans to watch the series throughout the season on ESPN+.”

Along with winning two Super Bowls, Manning won the MVP award five times which is the most in NFL history. Manning recorded 71,940 career passing yards and 539 touchdowns which ranks first in NFL history. He also went to the Pro Bowl 14 times and was named to the All-Pro First Team seven times.