Peyton Manning Caught Saying Curse Word During Manningcast of Cardinals vs. Rams Playoff Game

Peyton Manning had a slip-up during the Manningcast of the playoff game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night. The Hall of Fame quarterback was watching the game with his brother Eli Manning and said a curse word on Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli on ESPN2. The incident occurred when Eli asked Peyton to break down a Rams touchdown in the first quarter.

“I can’t hear s—,” Peyton Manning said. When the telecast returned after a commercial break, Manning said the mic broke after he saw Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. score on a fade route. Manning’s slip-up is one of the many reasons why fans love watching the Manningcast, which is now over for the 2021 season. Eli Manning also had a mishap during the Manningcast as he was seen flipping the double bird on live television earlier in the season. He later apologized for the incident, explaining that was the gesture a Philadelphia Eagles fan did to him while playing for the New York Giants.

Eli Manning recently spoke to Bleacher Report about the first season of the Manningcast. “I didn’t know how it would play out,” Manning said. “Going into the season we didn’t really know what direction it was going to go in the sense of how much football do you want, how much guest talk do you want, how much should be us going at each other. Do we need skits, do we need other things? It was very much, ‘Let’s just get started and see what works and what doesn’t work and what feels natural.’”

Manning went on to explain why the broadcast resonates with the audience. “I think it resonates because you have brothers who know the game of football with that family going back and forth bit,” he said. “We can also dial it back and react to the moments. And then you get the guests who bring in a new element and make it fun.

“It just fits for the fan who maybe doesn’t have their favorite team playing in the game but still wants to watch Monday Night Football even though you don’t really care who wins the game. For those who want a different way of watching it, hopefully get a few laughs and maybe learn a new lingo word from the game of football and just enjoy the experience.”