Pete Rose Dead at 83

Pete Rose has died, according to TMZ. The controversial baseball legend died Monday in Las Vegas, with the outlet citing an official statement from Fiterman Sports agent Ryan Fiterman.

"The family is asking for privacy at this time," Fiterman shared. Eduardo Perez also confirmed the news on ESPN after speaking with Rose's son, Pete Rose Jr.

On the field, Rose was best known for his tenures with the Cincinnati Reds and the Philadelphia Phillies, where he carved out one of the greatest careers in baseball history. "The Hit King" ended his career as the MLB all-time hits champion, with an impressive 4,256 hits recorded. He also holds the records for games played (3,562), at-bats (14,053) and singles (3,215). MLB's official news team considers some of these achievements virtually "unbreakable" due to Rose's consistency and 24-year career as a player.

He became a lightning rod for controversy in 1989 when it was discovered he had gambled on games. MLB issued a lifetime ban against him as a result.

Following his MLB ban, he was a media mainstay due to his notoriety, which also included a stint in prison for tax evasion. He even made his mark on the professional wrestling world, making multiple cameos at WrestleMania and eventually being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Rose's career, legacy and eligibility for the Baseball Hall of Fame have once again been a topic of discussion in 2024 due to the release of the HBO documentary series Charlie Hustle & The Matter of Pete Rose back in July. Per the official synopsis, the four-part program sought to be "an in-depth chronicle of the life and career of all-time hit leader Pete Rose and his bid for reinstatement in Major League Baseball."