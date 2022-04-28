Peek Inside Los Angeles Rams Coach's $14M Super Bowl-Sized Los Angeles Mansion

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay led the team to a Super Bowl title in February and just rewarded himself in the best way. According to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, McVay just purchased a mansion located in Los Angeles. The 36-year-old NFL reportedly bought the home for $14 million. The exact location of the home is not revealed as it is placed behind guarded gates of the Hidden Hills in L.A. Some of McVay's notable neighbors are Sylvester Stallone, Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Kanye West and the entire Jenner/Kardashian clan. The mansion is 9,000 square feet and has enough features to make it McVay's home for a very long time. McVay became the head coach of the Rams head coach in 2017 after spending three seasons as the offensive coordinator with the Washington Commanders. He is the youngest head coach to win the Super Bowl at 36 years old, he also won the NFL Coach of the Year in 2017. In his career, McVay has a 55-26 regular-season record and a 7-3 record in the playoffs. Here's a look at McVay's new Los Angeles mansion.

Front View (Photo: Courtesy of Compass) As we can see, the front view of the home is breathtaking. It's clear that McVay knew what he was doing when purchasing the home as it seems to have enough room for him, his friends and his family if he decides to host events and parties.

Back View (Photo: Courtesy of Compass) The back of the home is just as nice as the front. The pool along with the deck make McVay's mansion the place to be during the summer. One interesting thing is the backyard as there's a hill right behind the pool, which could be a little dangerous depending on how steep it is.

Living Room (Photo: Courtesy of Compass) Who would want to leave this room? Along with the fireplace and the outside view, the living room is arguably the best place in the home. McVay can relax and re-watch his team win the Super Bowl in this very spacious part of the mansion.

Theatre Room (Photo: Courtesy of Compass) Or McVay can re-watch the Super Bowl in this theatre room since it looks like a movie theatre. It's not clear what type of movies McVay watches, but he can host his share of movie nights as the room as everything he needs to have an enjoyable experience.

Bathroom (Photo: Courtesy of Compass) This is one of the seven bathrooms in the home. And to no surprise, this bathroom looks just as nice as any other place in the mansion. The shower stands out more than anything as it has enough space to relax and get ready for the day.

Bedroom (Photo: Courtesy of Compass) This is one of the six bedrooms in the house. Along with the large TV mounted to the wall and the fireplace, this bedroom has a little patio to see the Los Angeles skyline. This is another place in the home that makes it hard to leave.