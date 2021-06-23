Peacock to Stream Tokyo Olympics Coverage Live

✖

Peacock announced on Monday it will stream Olympic coverage live when the Tokyo Games begin next month. On July 15, Peacock will launch a Tokyo Olympics destination featuring live coverage of some of the top events, including gymnastics, track & field, and the US Men’s Basketball Team’s pursuit of their fourth straight gold medal. Additionally, Peacock will feature new daily live shows, original programming, Olympics channels and full event replays. All of the coverage will be available to stream for free except USA Men's basketball as that will be available to Peacock Premium subscribers.

Live coverage of events such as gymnastics and track & field will steam on Peacock every morning, and a morning show, Tokyo Live, will be hosted by Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila. For gymnastics, two-time Olympic medalist Laurie Hernandez, and Olympic medalist Bridget Sloan will sever as studio analysts along with three-time Olympian John Roethlisberger. For basketball, Bob Fitzgerald will call Basketball play-by-play alongside analysts Fran Fraschilla and Vince Carter, gold medalist and eight-time NBA All-Star.

There will be a few Olympic shows fans can stream on-demand. Cari Champion and Kenny Mayne will host Tokyo Tonight which "which will bring fans into the Games with quick turnaround highlights as well as interviews and feature stories every evening," the press release states. Lindsay Czarniak, Lolo Jones and MJ Acosta-Ruiz will host On Her Turf at the Olympics. This will be the first NBC Olympics show dedicated to covering women's sports in the games, and some of the athletes featured will be Katie Ledecky, Allyson Felix, Alex Morgan, April Ross, and Alix Klineman.

There will also some new original programming leading up to and throughout the Olympics, including Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg, For Ball and County, The Sisters of '96; The 1996 USA Women's Olympic Soccer Team and Golden, which takes a look at some of the elite gymnasts in the country battling for a spot in the Tokyo Games.

"I want people to take away from the docuseries the truth of elite gymnastics," former Olympian and executive producer of Golden Dominque Dawes said to PopCulture.com. "I want them to see the level of commitment and sacrifice. This isn't we wake up and we start training for a few years and we make an Olympic team. A lot of these young girls started the sport of gymnastics like me when they were six years old and there is a whole commitment throughout their childhood to even get a chance at making an Olympic team."

