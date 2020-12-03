'Pawn Stars': Kamala WWE Action Figure Seller Gets Bad News

✖

Pawn Stars featured late WWE legend Kamala in a previous episode. A seller named Erik visited the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas and was looking to sell a classic Kamala action figure from Hasbro. Erik said he was looking to get $7,500 for it, and Pawn Stars employee Chumlee mention how the figure is a "Holy Grail" time for collectors. However, when the shop brought in expert Steve Johnston of Rouge Toys to look at the item, he determined that it was a fake.

Erik said to Johnston and Chumlee, "At least now I know." And at the end of the segment, Erik said: "It's still a really cool conversation piece for people to see my collection. So it's not a 'win,' but it's still a win." Kamala, whose real name was James Harris, died in August. It was reported that he tested positive for COVID-19 days before his death and likely contracted it from one of his numerous visits to the dialysis center, according to his wife. He was 70 years old.

Kamala was one of the most notable figures in WWE during the mid-1980s and early 1990s. He started his pro wrestling career in 1978 and spent time in various promotions before joining WWE in 1984. Fans at the time remember Kamala for his matches against Hulk Hogan. He even challenged Hogan for the WWF World Heavyweight Championship but did not win as the match ended in a double count-out.

Kamala also took on Andre the Giant multiple times during his career. He left WWE multiple times while also appearing in WCW and TNA Wrestling (now known as Impact Wrestling). After retiring from pro wrestling, Kamala had his left leg amputated below the knee in 2011 due to high complications with blood pressure and diabetes, which also led to his right leg being amputated below the knee in 2012.

"WWE is saddened to learn that James Harris, known to WWE fans as Kamala, has passed away at age 70," WWE said in a statement at the time. "Under the frightening face paint of Kamala, the 6-foot-7, 380-pound Harris battled the greatest Superstars in sports-entertainment history, including Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker and Andre the Giant. He terrorized opponents and thrilled audiences in Mid-South, World Class Championship Wrestling, WCW and WWE until 2006."