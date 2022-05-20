Paulina Gretzky Shares Video of Her and Dustin Johnson's Stunning Wedding

✖

Paulina Gretzky continues to celebrate being married to PGA golf star Dustin Johnson. The 33-year-old model and actress went to Instagram to post a video of the wedding which took place on April 23 in Tennessee. One of the highlights of the video is Wayne Gretzky, Paulina's father, giving an emotional speech.

"This has just been the most incredible three days that I've ever had, and I've had a lot of fun," the NHL legend said, per PEOPLE. The video then shows clips of Johnson walking with his groomsmen followed by clips showing details of the longtime couple's decorated ceremony and reception space. Another great moment from the video is Johnson tearing up while the couple is exchanging vows and saying that Paulina Gretzky is "my faithful partner."

Gretzky and Johnson got engaged in 2013. The details of the wedding ceremony weren't revealed publicly, but fans know the wedding was coming when Gretzky shared her wedding dress shopping experience in 2021. Shortly after getting engaged, Gretzky spoke to Golf Digest about setting a wedding date.

"The most important thing for me right now is my relationship with Dustin," Gretzky said. "It's what makes me happiest, and I don't think there's anything wrong with that. It's important for people to realize it's OK to be happy in love. If you don't want to give up something, that's OK. But if you're in love and have to give up something, that's OK, too."

The couple shares two children, Tatum, 7, and River, 4. When speaking with Gotham Magazine last year, Johnson talked about how supportive Gretzky has been when it comes to his career. "She understands what it takes to be a professional athlete and the sacrifices you have to make," said Johnson who won the Masters Tournament in 2020. "So she is very supportive in that aspect. It is a great life we have, but it comes with a lot of travel," Johnson says, noting that they try to make time for each other as much as they can. "With kids and travel, you don't get a lot of alone time. It is tough as we are so busy. It is hard to find the time, but it works."