Ed Orgeron Gets Engaged, Shares Photos of His Fiancée

Ed Orgeron is about to be a married man. The college football champion coach recently went to Twitter to announce he is engaged and shared photos of his fiancée, Brandy Nicole. The engagement comes three years after he filed for divorce from his previous wife (Kelly Orgeron). Orgeron is about to be married for the third time.

Orgeron was previously the head coach at LSU (2016-2021) and led the team to a national championship in 2019. During the 2021 season, LSU and Orgeron agreed that he would leave the team once the season came to an end after a slow start. In his six seasons at LSU, Orgeron posted a 51-20 record and won an SEC Championship along with the national title.

Had a great night with my fiancé, Brandy Nicole! pic.twitter.com/9oSI6CnV1p — Coach Ed Orgeron (@Coach_EdOrgeron) May 7, 2023

"My love for LSU has only strengthened over the past five years," Orgeron said in a letter to LSU fans during the 2021 season. "All I wanted to do when I accepted the position as head coach in 2016 was to build a championship program and make the state of Louisiana proud. With the hard work and support of talented players, loyal assistants, dedicated staff, and the most passionate fans in college football, we did just that in 2019.

"I have always understood the expectations at LSU, and they are the same expectations I have for myself and our staff. I am disappointed that we have not met these expectations over the past two years. Thank you to the entire LSU family for the opportunity to coach one of the greatest college football teams of all time. I'll continue to fight, as will our team, throughout the rest of the season."

Orgeron began his football coaching career in 1984 at Northwestern State as a graduate assistant. His first assistant coaching job came in 1986 when was an assistant strength coach at Arkansas. In 1988, Orgeron became the defensive line coach at Miami and worked with athletes such as Warren Sapp and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Orgeron also spent time as an assistant coach at Nicholls State, Syracuse and USC before getting his first head coaching job at Ole Miss in 2005. He was with the Rebels for three seasons and posted a 10-25 record.

In 2008, Orgeron became the defensive line coach with the New Orleans Saints before heading back to college in 2009 to be the assistant head coach at Tennessee. In 2010, Orgeron because the defensive coordinator and defensive line coach at USC before being named interim head coach in 2013. He joined the LSU coaching staff in 2015 as a defensive line coach. Orgeron took over as the head coach in September 2016 after Les Miles was fired.