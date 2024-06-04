Why Brooke Burke Still Hasn't Married Her Fiancé Scott Rigsby

Brooke Burke isn't running down the aisle anytime soon. The TV host and her real estate developer fiance, Scott Rigsby, have been engaged for nearly three years, and it may be even longer if you ask Burke. And it appears she's the one holding up their nuptials. "He's sick of me not having an answer, honestly," Burke joked when speaking with PEOPLE at an event she and Risgby co-hosted recently. "I'll be honest, and I haven't told this to anyone, so we still have something original."

As it turns out, their scheduled nuptials had to be postponed due to scheduling conflicts.

"We hoped to get married in May, and May came and went quickly," she recalled before listing their long list of family events. "School, two of our children turning 16, getting their driver's license, Sierra graduating from USC. Neriah was supposed to be on tour. We finished building our home in Arizona."

"We didn't have a minute to breathe, let alone plan the greatest party of our life," she continued. "So back to the drawing board, and now we need to get really busy."

Rigsby didn't let Burke take all the heat, explaining it takes time for something to be curated in a special way. "I think for us, it's having the experience. I mean, the whole reason to do it, too, is for the kids and for us and the family. So we want to do it right. We just don't want to rush into it," he said, before Burke chimed in: "Yeah, I'm not rushing."

"I said we could always go get married on a weekend or plan something quick, but we want to just do it right," Rigsby added. For Burke, she says their lives are so conjoined that they already "feel married." But it's not stopping them from making wedding plans here and there.

"We started planning and scouting, and all of my daughters are really passionate about this," she explained. "We have a pretty great idea and want to do something that's experiential and in nature and special and meaningful and amazing," she said. "So it's not going to be a small wedding, which is the reason why it requires a lot. But honestly, the season, Neriah being on tour, the kids graduating, it's just been ... we just can't get a turn."