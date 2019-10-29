Paul Rudd’s Hilarious Steelers Locker Room Story Is Leaving ‘Conan’ Viewers Rolling

Actor Paul Rudd turned heads during a recent appearance on Conan when he revealed that he once saw quarterback Terry Bradshaw naked during a visit to the Pittsburgh Steelers locker room. This incident, which he explained in great detail, happened when he was a child. A friend of his father took him to a game at Three Rivers Stadium and ultimately introduced him to the Super Bowl-winning QB, which is a moment that Rudd will never forget.

Whether it was the method in which Rudd told this tale of seeing Bradshaw in nothing but a jockstrap or the simple fact that the Ant-Man star seems to be universally loved, the fans on YouTube were rolling after hearing about his interaction in the locker room.

Videos by PopCulture.com

There were many that responded to the tale by discussing how Rudd never ages and he is the best-looking 86-year-old man around. However, there were others that wanted to focus on a different part of the story. Specifically, how is it possible that Rudd and Bradshaw have never discussed this moment?

“I’m about nine years old, and just Mean Joe Greene’s d— and butt [go] right past my face, which is just traumatic,” Rudd said at the time. “But I met [Terry] Bradshaw, Bradshaw was so nice, and he was just having a conversation with me. And he was just in a jockstrap. I don’t think I even knew what a jockstrap was.”

“Alright, now we wait till we get the Paul Rudd and Terry Bradshaw meet up on Conan. I’ll be waiting cause this was just hilarious,” one user wrote in the YouTube comments.

Another user agreed with this opinion, saying “I would love to see Paul Rudd meet Terry Bradshaw again just to see if TB remembers that moment.”

As a big star in Tinseltown, Rudd has often made the rounds to promote various projects. This isn’t simply limited to late-night shows considering that he has appeared on the Rich Eisen Show and other sports-centric programs. Given that he is a diehard Kansas City Chiefs fan, it should have been inevitable that his and Bradshaw’s paths would have crossed.

That simply hasn’t been the case, but now fans of both Rudd and Conan want the meetup to happen. Having Bradshaw strain to remember that moment is high up on the list of must-watch TV in the eyes of the commenters, and they would prefer if this discussion takes place in front of Conan O’Brien. Although many asked to see modern-day Bradshaw in a jockstrap. That may not air on TV.

(Photo Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)