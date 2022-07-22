Paul Duncan, Former NFL Player and Notre Dame Football Star, Dead at 35

Paul Duncan and former NFL offensive lineman who played five seasons at Norte Dame died on July 16, Norte Dame announced. He was 35 years old. Duncan's wife, Ellen, went to Instagram to confirm his death as well as share additional details.

"Yesterday, Friday, July 15, Paul went into cardiac arrest while on a run in our neighborhood," Ellen wrote in the Instagram post. Today, he was pronounced brain dead. We will have a medical examination to understand cause of death. His body will be donated to people in need of organs and to medical research. Details on funeral arrangements to follow. Thank you for your prayers and support."

We were saddened to learn of the passing of Paul Duncan. Our hearts and prayers go out to his wife Ellen, the Duncan family, Paul’s friends, and teammates. May the Good Lord grant Paul eternal rest and hold his loved ones in the palms of His hands. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/biN4xODvU5 — Holtz's Heroes Foundation (@HoltzHeroes) July 19, 2022

Duncan played for Notre Dame from 2005 to 2009. The offensive lineman made 18 starts for the Fighting Irish and then went on to sign with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent. "Our prayers go out to the family and friends of Paul Duncan," read a statement from the Notre Dame football Twitter account. "A great teammate, but more importantly a loving husband and father."

Duncan was raised in Dallas, Georgia and went to high school at East Paulding High. According to the official obituary, Duncan "excelled in basketball and football and was eventually named the best offensive lineman in Georgia. He was a model teammate and his legacy in his hometown community is still revered and treasured."

There were plenty of people who paid tribute to Duncan on his wife's Instagram page. One person wrote: "Hands down Paul was one of the best human beings I've ever met. An incredible friend and there are no words to describe how much he will be missed. The countless memories have been running through my head all day. He had heart of gold and loved you and his girls more than anything. As loving and selfless of a person as they come. Prayers to all who knew Paul and especially his beautiful family."

"We loved Paul so much," another person added. "He was a truly good man and brother-in-law. Respect is what keeps coming to mind. For how he lived. How he loved and led his life. A special, special guy. He cared so deeply about you and the girls. You were the lights of his life and I know he's so proud of you all right now."