Patriots vs. Steelers: What Time Is Sunday’s Game, What Channel

When the New England Patriots take the field for their first game of the season, they will do so as part of a heavyweight matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. These two teams have faced off many times in recent years, including some jaw-dropping battles. Both AFC squads are viewed as contenders and will want to start the season with a critical battle, but when does it air?

As the highest-rated matchup of week one, this game will be given the attention that it deserves. New England and Pittsburgh will face off on NBC as the first Sunday night game of the year. This battle will air at 7:20 p.m. ET and will feature Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth as the commentary duo. Michelle Tafoya will work as the sideline reporter.

Of course, the game will start with the Patriots revealing the latest championship banner after winning a sixth Super Bowl in the Tom Brady/Bill Belichick era.

Town of Foxborough Population: 16,693 Gillette Stadium Capacity: 66,829 It’s about to get LOUD tonight.pic.twitter.com/etOwzgJPKq — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 8, 2019

While this rivalry has a storied history, especially in recent years, the primary draw for viewers will not actually take place on the field. Back in March, the Pittsburgh Steelers traded wide receiver Antonio Brown to the Oakland Raiders after he became too much of a headache for the coaching staff and front office.

Well, Brown is now a member of the New England Patriots after orchestrating his way out of the Bay Area with a pre-planned meltdown. This was a scenario that the Steelers and their fans did not want to see, but Brown still made it happen.

Fortunately for the Black and Yellow, their former wide receiver is not eligible to play in Sunday night’s game. The earliest he can suit up for the Patriots is in week two. Instead, he will be watching this battle between his two teams from the luxury box with team owner Robert Kraft.

Will the Steelers be able to quiet the noise created by their former wide receiver, or will the Patriots reign victorious once again while setting the stage for Brown’s debut in week two? The answer will be provided on Sunday night when Belichick’s team hosts Mike Tomlin and company.