Patriots Players, Coaches Reportedly Open to Bringing Back Antonio Brown

It’s very likely that Antonio Brown won’t be playing for an NFL team this year as he’s under investigation by the NFL over sexual assault allegations. However, if he was cleared to play, it’s possible he could re-join the New England Patriots. According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, Patriots players and coaches are open to having Brown back on the roster. However, when it’s all said and done it’s up to team owner Robert Kraft as he was the one responsible for releasing him back in September.

“Owner Robert Kraft, who released Brown after playing one game with the team, is the deciding factor, and has not shown an inclination to give the receiver another shot after his repeated missteps on social media in the aftermath of his release by the Patriots months ago,” La Canfora wrote.

“However, if Kraft were to reconsider, sources said Brown’s teammates and coaches would support bringing him back, with Brown’s chemistry with Tom Brady obvious from his initial practice with the team and Brown getting along well with all parties during his brief stint there.”

One of the things that Brown did last month was he sent Kraft an apology for his actions.

“Mr. Kraft I apologize sincerely to you and your organization! All I wanted to be was an asset to the organization; sorry for the bad media and the drama! Thank you sincerely AB,” Brown wrote on Instagram and Twitter.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked about Brown’s apology, and he gave a typical Belichick answer.

“You’ll have to talk to Robert about that,” he said per WEEI Radio. “I mean every week you guys ask me about players not on the team and every week it’s going to be the same answer.”

As for Tom Brady, he “liked” Brown’s apology to Kraft on Instagram but that doesn’t mean he’s asking Kraft to bring him back. He told reporters, “I didn’t put much thought into it. But it’s his choice, and good for him.”

The Patriots offense has averaged 18 points per game the last four weeks and they have a 2-2 record during that span. One of the biggest reasons for their struggles is Brady not on the same page with his wide receivers. And while Brown has only played in one game as a Patriot, he could provide a much-needed spark for a team looking to defend its Super Bowl title.