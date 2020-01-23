Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Says Team ‘Plans to Keep’ Tom Brady for 2020 Season

Tom Brady is set to become a free agent in March and New England Patriots fans are worried about him leaving for another team. Team owner Robert Kraft understands this and he assured fans that’s not going to happen. TMZ recently caught up with Kraft in New York City and he was asked if Brady will be back with the Patriots in 2020.

“We plan to,” Kraft said as he entered a car.

It looks like the Patriots will try to get a deal done with Brady before he enters free agency on March 18. But based on what Brady recently said, he’s entering the upcoming offseason very cool and calm.

“I’m open-minded about the process,” Brady said in his weekly interview with Westwood One radio. “At the same time, I love playing football and I want to continue to play and do a great job. I’m looking forward to what’s ahead. Whatever the future may bring, I’ll embrace it with open arms.”

If the Patriots don’t get a deal done with Brady, there will be teams very interested in him even if they have a quarterback in place. One team to watch for is the Oakland Raiders as they are scheduled to move to Las Vegas this fall. Brady attended UFC 246 in Vegas on Saturday and he was seen talking to Raiders owner Mark Davis. UFC president Dana White believes Brady could be Vegas-bound this year.

“Just talked to Dana White after the press conference. He absolutely believes Tom Brady to the LV Raiders has legs,” Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal wrote on Twitter. “White is a longtime Pats fan who has a relationship with Brady and is a suiteholder at Allegiant Stadium. Also says Mark Davis is one of the nicest people in sports.”

This year, the Patriots finished with a 12-4 record and first place in the AFC East. However, the team missed out on a first-round bye in the playoffs and lost to the Tennessee Titans in the first round. Brady put up solid numbers, but with him getting older and the offense struggling towards the end of the year, it’s possible the team could move on to a younger quarterback. At the same time, Brady is a huge part of the team’s success since 2001, so it will be interesting to see what happens.