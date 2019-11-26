Patriots Make NFL History With 17th Consecutive Season With at Least 10 Wins

The New England Patriots defeated the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday and they now have a 10-1 record on the year. And if it seems like the Patriots are always winning at least 10 games in a season, that’s because they are doing exactly that. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Patriots have recorded 17 consecutive seasons (2003-2019) where they have won at least 10 games. That surpasses the San Francisco 49ers (1983-98) for the most consecutive seasons with 10-plus wins in NFL history.

What makes this amazing is the Patriots have done it with one head coach in Bill Belichick and one quarterback in Tom Brady. The 49ers did it with two head coaches and two star quarterbacks. Also, the Patriots have won five Super Bowls and they been to eight Super Bowls during that span. The 49ers went to four Super Bowls and they won all four in 16 seasons.

And once Schefter made the announcement, a number of fans went to Twitter to speak out on his comments section. One fan wrote, “Their division sucks. I can take 5 other teams that would have done the same thing over the same period if you put them in the AFC East. Packers, Steelers, Vikings, Baltimore, Seattle, Kansas City ect…”

Another fan was angry about the Pats beating the Cowboys which led to their 10th win. The fan wrote, “The refs should be suspended for making up calls. One of the most poorly officiated games of the season. Didn’t have a dog in the fight but seems like a waste of time to watch. Let the players decide the games please.

And a Washington Redskins fan gave respect to the Patriots and what they accomplished, writing, “Completely impressive! I’m a @Redskins fan since 74′ and remember the “good old days” but never seen anything like this. Hats off to @Patriots and T. Brady, it’s a pleasure to watch!”

The Patriots have been the class of the NFL for nearly two decades because of the team having arguably the best coach and the best quarterback in NFL history. They are already are first-ballot Hall of Famers, but they are looking for more as they have the best record in the NFL this year. And the interesting about that is they are tied with the 49ers for the best record as they are also 10-1. So we could see a Pats vs. 49ers Super Bowl matchup if both teams continue to play at a high level.