Patriots CB Joejuan Williams Arrested on Drug Charges

New England Patriots cornerback Joejuan Williams was arrested on in Tennessee on Friday after police stopped him for speeding, according to Mike Reis of ESPN. When the officer stopped Williams, he reportedly had a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and prescription drugs without a prescription.

Williams, 22, was stopped on Interstate 40 just East of Crossville in a 2016 Land Rover. According to USA Today, Williams was booked into the Cumberland County Jail and then released after posting a $37,500 bond. His court date is set for Feb. 21.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Williams, who played college football at Vanderbilt, was drafted by the Patriots in the second round last year. The team traded up to take Williams and he ended his rookie year with four tackles and one pass defended in eight games with 85 snaps on defense.

“Long press corner who has shown an ability to use his size and aggression as a zealot in contested catch battles,” Lance Zierlein of NFL.com wrote in his scouting report of Williams “While he has traits to build upon, the Georgia game shined a light on his press inefficiency, lack of speed and inconsistent ball skills with his back to the quarterback. Coaching and scheme can improve or cover some of those areas, but the early results could be a bit uneven. If the technique catches up with the traits, the play demeanor and talent should make him a solid NFL starter.”

Williams is the second Patriots player to be arrested this month. Star wide receiver Julian Edelman was arrested in Beverly Hills earlier this month for vandalizing a car. He was reportedly walking with Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola and former Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce when he jumped on a hood of a vehicle. When Tom Brady heard his teammate was arrested, he mocked him on social media.

The Patriots are in an unfamiliar position. After playing in four of the last five Super Bowls, New England will not be heading to Miami to play in Super Bowl LIV as they lost to the Tennessee Titans in the wild-card round of the playoffs. Furthermore, things could look a little more different for the Patriots as Brady is scheduled to be a free agent in March. Brady has been with the Patriots since he was drafted by the team in 2000.