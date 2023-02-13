Patrick Mahomes' Wife Brittany Yells 'He Did It' and Runs on the Field After Super Bowl Win

Brittany Mahomes was taking it all in after seeing her husband, Patrick Mahomes, and the Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl LVII on Sunday night. In a video shared on her Instagram Story, Brittany is heard yelling, "He did it," while running onto the field after the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

In another video, Brittany shows her husband holding the Lombardi Trophy during a ceremony on the field. She also shared a video of Patrick holding their daughter, Sterling Skye, as confetti fell around them following the win. Britany is happy to see Patrick have a lot of success in his first six years in the NFL. Along with winning the big game, Patrick was named Super Bowl MVP, and it's the second time he's won the award. In 2020 (2019 season) the Mahomes led the Chiefs over the 49ers in the Super Bowl, and it was the first title for the team in 50 years.

"It hasn't even sunk in," Mahomes said after the game on Sunday, per NFL.com. "I appreciate it because of the failure of losing the Super Bowl (in the 2020 campaign) and the AFC Championship Game (last season). It gives you greater appreciation for being a champion."

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Mahomes wants to be an all-time great. "He grew up in a locker room, he's seen the greats, and he strives to be the greatest," he said. "He wants to be the greatest player ever. That's what he wants to do and he goes about it humbly. There's no bragging. He could stand up here and give you these stats that are incredible, but he's never going to do that. So we appreciate that. And when it's time for the guys around him to raise their game, he helps them with that. The great quarterbacks make everyone around them better, including the head coach."

Mahomes still has a lot of years remaining in the NFL, but he's putting together a Hall of Fame career. The star quarterback is one of only three players in NFL history to win multiple NFL MVP awards and multiple Super Bowl MVP awards, with the other two being Tom Brady and Joe Montana.