'NFL Rigged' Is Trending After Chiefs Beat Bengals to Reach Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game on Sunday night to reach the Super Bowl for the third time in four years. And as excited Chiefs fans are about the big win, the same can't be said for Bengals fans as well as most NFL fans since the phrase "NFL Rigged" began to trend on Twitter once the game was over.

Fans were upset with some of the calls and non-calls made by the officials. One play that stood out is the officials missing an illegal block during a Chiefs punt return during the final minute of the game which set up the game-winning field goal. And shortly after the punt return, Bengals defender Joseph Ossai was penalized for a late hit on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. There was also a play where the Chiefs got an extra down because the officials had to get the clock sorted out because it didn't stop during an incomplete pass. Many fans believe the NFL wanted the Chiefs in the Super Bowl to face the Philadelphia Eagles. Here's a look at the fans calling out the league for the blown calls.