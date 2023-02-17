Patrick Mahomes' Wife Brittany Mahomes Demands Apology After Chiefs' Super Bowl Win

Brittany Mahomes wants an apology from the people who doubted the Kansas City Chiefs. The wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes went to Twitter earlier this week to send a message to the critics after the team defeated the Philadephia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

"I think a lot of people need to apologize for what they said about this team at the beginning of this season," Brittany wrote. When it comes to 2022 NFL predictions, the Chiefs were considered to be in the playoff mix but not be in the Super Bowl. Sporting News projected the Chiefs to go 12-5 on the year and finish second place in the AFC West behind the Los Angeles Chargers. In reality, the Chiefs finished 13-4 and won the AFC West before taking down the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cincinnati Bengals and the Eagles to win their second title in four years.

Brittany's husband played a big role in the Chiefs' Super Bowl win as he threw three touchdowns against the Eagles. After the game, Patrick was asked about being the underdogs this year. "I mean, I wouldn't necessarily say we were counted out, but I mean, there was a lot more critics than there was the previous years I've been here and I told him to begin the year I said as long as (head coach) Andy Reid's coaching we're going to have success as an offense and trusting the leaders that we have on that defense. So, to go from a team that wasn't I wouldn't say majority picked to win the AFC West to win the Super Bowl," he said. "That speaks to the guys that we have in our locker room."

Things didn't look great for the Chiefs as they were down 24-14 at halftime. But they were able to get the offense going in the second half and came away with a 38-35 victory. "I was proud because, I mean, I talked a little bit but it was everybody," Patrick added. "It wasn't like I was the only person talking in that locker room and we just challenged each other to leave everything out there. I don't want to play tight in the first half but you didn't see that same joy that we play with and I want you guys to just know that everything we work for is for this moment. You have to enjoy this moment. You can't let the moment overtake you, and I thought the guys did that and in the second half they fought to the very end and that's all you can ask is for guys to leave everything they have on the football field."