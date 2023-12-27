Skip Bayless Says Taylor Swift Is a 'Distraction' at Kansas City Chiefs Games

Skip Bayless is not about Taylor Swift attending Kansas City Chiefs games. After the Chiefs lost to the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Day, the FS1 host went to X (formerly known as Twitter) to ask a question about Swift, who was at the game supporting her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

"Feels like it's about time to call Taylor Swift a distraction," Bayless wrote. "What do you think, Patrick [Mahomes]? Andy [Reid]? How about you, Travis? The NFL has covered Switt a lot since she began attending games in September. Some fans are not happy with the NFL constantly covering Swift, leading to the NFL making a statement.

"We frequently change our bios and profile imagery based on what's happening in and around our games, as well as culturally. The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop cultural moment we've leaned into in real-time, as it's an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we've seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport," the statement that was released in October said. "The vast majority of our content has remained focused on the game, our players and variety of other initiatives, including our Toy Story Funday Football alt-cast, the international games and more."

Mahomes was asked about Swift recently and said he enjoys having her around. "She's top-tier at her profession. And to see how she drives and she becomes that — dude, it's really cool to hear about and to see," he said in an interview with CBS Mornings this month. "Now I have a firsthand look at that through Brittany [Mahomes]and Travis' eyes."

In November, Reid talked about how he knew Swift before he became the Chiefs head coach. "I knew her from Philadelphia; her dad was a big NFL fan, so I had met her when she was real young, and her dad," Reid said, per PEOPLE. "I joked about setting Kelce up, and, you know, I'm just saying!"

Bayless seems to beleive that Swift is one of the reasons the Chiefs have lost three of their last four games and missed out on clinching the No. 1 seed in the AFC. But Kansas City will still win the division and host a playoff game in the first round if they win their final two games of the year.