Patrick Mahomes Makes Major Investment in Sports Team

Patrick Mahomes is a minority owner of another sports team in Kansas City. This week, the MLS team, Sporting Kansas City, announced the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has become a new member of the squad's ownership group. According to ESPN, Mahomes and Sporting Kansas City have engaged in discussions about an ownership stake for about a year. Mahomes has attended at least 12 matches at Children's Mercy Park.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to join Sporting Kansas City’s ownership team and strengthen my connection to the fans and the city I love,” Mahomes said in a statement. “Sporting is a community-oriented club and I am excited to continue supporting the growth of soccer in Kansas City.” Cliff Illig, the principal owner of Sporting Kansas City, is happy to have Mahomes part of the team.

“Patrick is a tremendous ambassador for Kansas City and we are delighted to welcome him to the Sporting Club ownership group,” Illig said. “In addition to achieving excellence on the field, he is deeply committed to giving back to the community and elevating the sport of soccer. Patrick is also accustomed to cultivating a winning culture, and we look forward to contending for championships at Children’s Mercy Park well into the future.”

The news of Mahomes being part of Sporting Kansas City's ownership team comes one year after becoming a minority owner of MLB's Kansas City Royals. At that time, Mahomes said: "I'm honored to become a part-owner of the Kansas City Royals, I love this city and the people of this great town. This opportunity allows me to deepen my roots in this community, which is something I'm excited to do."

Sporting Kansas City is one of the charter teams in MLS, as they started playing in 1996 as the Kansas City Wiz. Over the years, Sporting Kansas City has won two MLS Cups (2000, 2013) the Supporters' Shield (2000) and the U.S. Open Cup four times (2004, 2012, 2015 and 2017. last season Sporting Kansas City finished first in the Western Conference and reached the conference semifinals. Currently, Sporting Kansas City is in second place in the Western Conference, two points behind the Seattle Sounders.