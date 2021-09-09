Watch: Patrick Mahomes Is a Sneakerhead in New State Farm Commercial

The 2021 NFL season has arrived, and Patrick Mahomes is getting ready by appearing in a new State Farm commercial. In the 30-second spot, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is disguised as a sales associate sneaker shop. He asked Jake from State Farm about the “Patrick Price” as normal people likely himself can now get it. Jake informed the sneakerhead that State Farm “offers rates to fit any budget.” That led to Mahomes taking a pair of sneakers away from Jake and saying that they’re sold out.

Mahomes doesn’t have to worry about the “Patrick Price” as he’s one of the highest-paid players in the NFL. In his three seasons as an NFL starter, Mahomes has won the MVP award, led the Cheifs to a Super Bowl win and was named Super Bowl MVP. He can close to winning another Super Bowl, the Chiefs were overpowered by Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://youtu.be/KpmuiyqDMs4

Mahomes recently spoke to reporters this week and was asked about the team’s success during the month of September. “We just stress the importance of starting the season fast,” Mahomes said. “We have a very tough training camp as everyone knows where we really compete and go at it every single day of practice. That prepares us to be ready to go from Day 1.

“We know if you lose a game in September it can cost you at the end of the season as far as seedings and trying to get into the playoffs. We just stress the importance knowing we’re playing a lot of really good football teams early in the year.” According to ESPN, Mahomes is 10-0 in the season’s opening month while throwing for 3,304 years, 32 touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Mahomes will be prepared to have a fast start. During the Chiefs’ second preseason game, Mahomes played 33 snaps. There were many NFL starting quarterbacks that didn’t see that many snaps the entire preseason. “I think it’s good for Pat, but I also think it’s good for the offensive line and Pat to see how that’s going to work and get a feel for them, and for them to get a feel for him likewise,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said in August, per CBS Sports. We’ve got some young guys, so I left them in with Chad (Henne) so they could get a little bit more extended work there.”