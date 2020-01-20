Patrick Mahomes’ Girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, Cheers on Chiefs During AFC Championship

Heading into Sunday’s AFC Championship, the Kansas City Chiefs had the opportunity to appear in the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years. Achieving this goal would not be a simple task, and they would need support. Patrick Mahomes received just that from his girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, which she showed via an Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne) on Jan 19, 2020 at 12:51pm PST

Matthews showed herself standing on the sidelines at Arrowhead Stadium prior to kickoff on Sunday. She was dressed for the occasion and was wearing a calf-length wool coat that featured Mahomes’ number on the back.

“Bring it Home [red heart emoji][yellow heart emoji] #chiefskingdom” Matthews wrote in the caption of the photo. This post fired up the supporters as multiple users also expressed the hope that the Chiefs would win. Jackson Mahomes, Patrick’s younger brother, also wrote “#chiefskingdom” in response to Matthews.

A personal trainer by trade, Matthews has been a constant supporter of Mahomes throughout his carer. She has been in attendance for games against the Denver Broncos, the New England Patriots, and other foes while making the trip to enemy stadiums. The AFC Championship provided her with the opportunity to root for her boyfriend among the thousands of Chiefs fans.

The early portions of the game did not pan out as Matthews hoped as the Chiefs fell into a 10-0 hole. The Titans marched down the field on the opening possession and kicked a field goal. The Chiefs had an opportunity to match, but they were forced to punt. The Titans responded by marching down the field once again for a touchdown.

The game changed at that point, however, as Mahomes put the team on his back. He found his speedy receivers for big plays while the defense began putting pressure on Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

Following a second touchdown pass from Tannehill, Mahomes threw two touchdowns to bring the Chiefs within three points. He then proceeded to give his team the lead with a jaw-dropping 27-yard touchdown run.

The Chiefs entered halftime with a 21-17 lead and only continued to build upon their advantage in the third and fourth quarters. Mahomes essentially sealed the game with a 60-yard touchdown pass to Sammy Watkins, and the defense kept Tannehill from mounting a comeback.

The Kansas City Chiefs secured the 35-24 win on Sunday afternoon, booking a trip to Miami for Super Bowl LIV. Matthews asked the team to bring the win home, and they did exactly that.

Photo Credit: Justin Edmonds/Getty Images