Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Has Cereal Released in His Honor

Patrick Mahomes is now available for breakfast. A cereal that honors the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback hit the shelves this week at select Hy-Vee stores in the Kansas City area. Mahomes Magic Crunch is the name of the cereal and it will also be sold a few midwestern states.

“This limited-edition collector’s product is expected to raise $25,000 for the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation,” Hy-Vee said a new release, via Touchdown Wire. Those proceeds will be donated to help underserved children in the Kansas City and surrounding area.”

“Patrick Mahomes is a true MVP both on and off the field, and is a terrific role model for our customers and football fans alike,” Donna Tweeten, Hy-Vee’s chief marketing officer and chief customer officer, said in a news release shared by The Kansas City Star. “We’re excited to partner with his Foundation to launch this new cereal celebrating the very special ‘Mahomes magic’ that he’s brought to football fans across the country.”

Mahomes was drafted by the Chiefs in the first round (No. 10 overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft. He became the starting quarterback in 2018 and he emerged as one of the most exciting players to watch. The Texas Tech alum finished the season with 5,097 passing yards, 50 passing touchdowns, 12 interceptions and he recorded a passer rating of 113.8. For his work last year, Mahomes was named Offensive Player of the Year and he was named league MVP.

Coming into this season, Mahomes is looked at one of the three best players in the NFL.

“Mahomes is the most exciting player in sports right now,” Adam Schein of NFL Media said. “He just hit 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns in his first year as an NFL starter, taking home league MVP honors at age 23. I still don’t think we truly appreciate just how absurd that is. It’s scary to think how good this guy can become because he’s just getting started. His skill set and commitment to greatness are spectacular. Would anyone be surprised if he repeated as MVP in 2019? Didn’t think so.”

Mahomes is the reigning MVP, he has his own cereal and he’s only 23 years old. Looks like things are going really for the NFL superstar.