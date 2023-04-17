Popular ESPN Host Leaves Network for OutKick

A well-known ESPN host is making a big career move. On Monday, OutKick announced that Charly Arnolt is leaving ESPN to join the multimedia sports platform. Arnolt, who has also worked for WWE, will co-host a new show for OutKick that is currently in development and will be announced ahead of the upcoming football season.

"Charly is an outstanding talent and will be a great asset for OutKick," OutKick founder Clay Travis said in a statement. "It doesn't surprise me she wanted to leave ESPN given their woke approach to sports and this is a great opportunity for her to join a platform that's growing fast where she can speak her mind."

"I'm extremely excited to join OutKick and work alongside Clay and a great stable of talent," Arnolt said in a statement. The outspoken nature of the platform and its ability to create engaging content is what really piqued my interest. I have a lot of opinions that I haven't been able to express, and I can't wait to get started."

Arnolt, 35, will also be featured across OutKick platforms to discuss trending topics to provide her takes on some of the most talked about stories in sports. Additionally, Arnolt will continue her role as a reporter for UFC events, which was her focus at ESPN. During her time at the four-letter network, Arnolt was a host on First Take, SportsCenter and made regular appearances on ESPN+'s weekday morning show, SportsNation along with many other shows on the streaming service. She also launched a podcast on ESPN called First Take, Her Take.

Arnolt was an announcer for WWE and adopted the name Charly Caruso. She began her run in WWE in 2016 and left in 2021 to work for ESPN full-time. In March 2021, Arnolt spoke to TV Insider about working for WWE and ESPN at the same time.

"It was difficult," she said. "There were days where I would host First Take and go straight to Raw. Those were long days. I was waking up at 6 a.m. doing hair and makeup, getting the show prepared, filming. The turnaround even included getting on a plane to travel wherever I needed to be for Raw. I like to be challenged. It's what drives me to be the best version of myself. So those were my favorite days. I loved pulling double duty."