ESPN Begins Layoffs, Fires Longtime Executive

ESPN has begun its first round of layoffs and is expected to extend through Wednesday, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. The layoffs reportedly won't include on-air talent, but ESPN will pare its roster in the next months and years. ESPN is expected to "tighten its belt" for those who are making seven figures partially the ones who are making $2 million – $5 million per year. The current layoffs are part of Disney CEO Bob Iger's plan to cut 7,000 jobs within the company.

According to John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal, Mike Solty, ESPN's second longest-tenured executive, is the first name to emerge from the layoffs. He was ESPN's vice president/corporate communications and will leave the company in June after a 43-year run. Soltys went to Twitter to react to the news and wrote: "My final statement as ESPN Spokesperson: '43 Amazing Years. Wow. We wish him well.'"

People on social media sent messages to Soltys once they learned the news. One person wrote: "Mike, appreciate you more than you even know. Incredible pro, and a good friend. We will get to one of those Hartford basketball games together next hoops season!"

Another person added: "Mike, I told one of your colleagues a few years ago that ESPN should create a Hall of Fame for its 50th anniversary in 6 years. If that vision comes to pass, you'll be a first ballot inductee. Congrats on a fantastic run!"

ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro sent a memo to ESPN employees that said, "Today I am sharing the difficult news that we are beginning to notify ESPN employees whose positions are impacted." The memo then said, "We will have another wave of notifications that will be completed by the start of the summer for those that are not in front-facing talent roles."

When it comes to the big-name on-air talent, ESPN will utilize audience research to determine if they are "needle movers" or not. This recently occurred with Chris Fowler, who is staying on with the network after completing a 10-year, $30 million contract, but he will not get the big raise he was seeking. ESPN is no stranger to layoffs as it let got 300 people in 2015, 250 in 2017 and 300 in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.