'Pastranaland Pit Bike Championship': How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

Saturday afternoon, Travis Pastrana and the Nitro Circus crew return to television for a unique competition. A group of 11 teams will sit astride Kawasaki KLX110 pit bikes and head to a dirt course in Pastrana's backyard for the Pastranaland Pit Bike Championship. Here's when the action takes place and how to tune in.

There are multiple broadcasts that will show the chaotic races, starting Saturday at 12 p.m. ET. ESPN 2 will showcase the action. The competition is also available on WatchESPN, but users must have a subscription login. This is the second collaboration between the action sports brand and ESPN, and it will provide a unique viewing experience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by travispastrana (@travispastrana) on Aug 8, 2020 at 7:37am PDT

"The last few months have been challenging for both athletes and the action sports industry alike, without a doubt," Pastrana said in a press release. "All of us have been itching to ride and missed the thrill of racing. With Pit Bike Challenge, we set out to get that competitive fire going again while making it as fun and exciting for fans to watch at home as it is for us banging bars on the track. Being able to do it all in my backyard makes it even sweeter!"

Nitro Circus star Hubert Rowland designed the track in Pastrana's backyard, which features jumps, tight ramped turns and an over-under crossover. While Pastrana, Tarah Gieger, Dusty Wygle and several other competitors are racing each other and fighting to stay upright, viewers will listen to sideline analysis from a coffee mogul. Jarred Taylor, one of the three heads of Black Rifle Coffee Company, will provide color commentary. BRCC also sponsored a team featuring Conner Martell and Phil Smage.

As Team cbdMD's Tarah Gieger explained during an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, she and the other competitors could not hear Taylor or any of the commentary. This was strictly done for the cameras and the viewers at home. Instead, she was just focused on avoiding any crashes.

"It was a pretty brutal course," Gieger said. "I think Hubert was paying everybody back for always going out there and wrecking anything he builds or doing whatever. So it was funny that it seemed like a revenge-type track, but he knew what he was doing. He made an amazing track, but it was definitely frightening."

Pastranaland Pit Bike Championship airs on ESPN2, starting on Saturday. The first broadcast is 12 p.m. ET, and then a repeat airs on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Fans that missed the first two broadcasts can tune in on Aug. 17 at midnight ET and later on Aug. 23 at 10 a.m. ET.