Paige VanZant Makes Confession to Her Husband During Their Podcast

Paige VanZant just made an interesting confession to her husband Austin Vanderford. The 29-year-old boxer, mixed martial artist and professional wrestler. On their podcast, Paige and Austin: A Kickass Love Story, VanZant told her husband that she cooked expired food for him, and that didn't sit well with him.

"Oh, I hate that so much," Vanderford said. "What are we talking about, like meat?" VanZant responded with "All food," which then led to Vanderford saying, "I hate that because I would not at expiration guy." Vanderford then said, "I have a stomach ache."

VanZant and Vanderford have been married since September 2018 after dating for over a year. Vanderford is an MMA fighter who has an 11-2 record. He last competed in August 2022, losing to Aaron Jeffery at Bellator 284. He suffered his first loss in February of that year, falling to Gegard Mousasi for the Bellator Middleweight Championship at Bellator 275.

VanZant has a 8-5 overall MMA record. She competed in two Bare Knuckle Boxing Championship matches in 2021 and lost both of them. In the same, year, VanZant began appearing at All Elite Wrestling (AEW) events and made her in-ring debut at Double or Nothing in May 2022. She teamed up with Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky.

The focus for VanZant is her OnlyFans page. Late last year, VanZant spoke to Barstool Sports about making more money with OnlyFans in one day than she did in her entire UFC career. "I definitely have. I'd say when I made the switch to OnlyFans, there's a lot of stuff I've done in my career and I've been really fortunate my career even outside of the UFC and outside of fighting has been pretty successful," VanZant said, per MMA Junkie. "I've worked pretty hard in other industries and trying to cross over to more of a mainstream personality. But yes, OnlyFans has definitely been my largest source of income, I would say combined, in my fighting career. I think I've made more money in 24 hours on OnlyFans than I did in my entire fighting career combined."

But as much success VanZant is having on OnlyFans, it was not easy for her at first. "I was nervous about the stigma but now it's hard to walk away from," VanZant said. "… But I feel like if you're one of those people who were born poor and grew up poor and then you become rich, it's almost like you always just feel poor. You always want to continue to work hard."