Paige Van Zant's AEW Debut Has Wrestling Fans Sounding Off
Paige VanZant made her All Elite Wrestling debut over the weekend, competing with Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page in a six-person mixed tag team match against Tay Conti, Frankie Kazarian and Sammy Guevara at Double or Nothing. VanZant's team won the match, and she believed she put on a strong performance, as she told The Schmo.
"I'm feeling great, I went out there, we got the win … I showed everybody I'm meant to be a pro wrestler, too," VanZant said, per Wrestling Inc. "I'm only going to get better. I just started training pro wrestling, but you got to see how quickly I picked up pro wrestling moves, and I showed all the girls in the division they've got somebody to look out for."
VanZant is known for her time in UFC but has also competed in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship and Dancing with the Stars. VanZant hopes that her next match comes soon. She said: "I came out of this match unscathed, I have zero injuries, I put on a dominant performance, I can't wait for my solo match." Here's a look at what fans had to say about VanZant's AEW debut.
Ring Ready
.@paigevanzant is ready for a FIGHT!#AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/cnOi2MINXZ— FITE (@FiteTV) May 30, 2022
One person wrote: "Still to green but with training she will be awesome." As time goes on, VanZant will get more comfortable in the ring.
Interesting Comparison
Paige Van Zant makes Jade Cargill look like Bret Hart. #DoubleOrNothing— Junkie (@wwe_wwf_Junkie) May 30, 2022
One person responded: "Come on, she ain't that bad. Jade is the bottom on the barrel in the ring, there is no way she's that bad. I think she a fighter pulling her punches, it always looks bad. Definitely isn't ppv ready."
The New Girl
New girl on the roster. ✨📸 @AEW pic.twitter.com/d6nqTz8KGz— Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) May 30, 2022
One fan wrote: "People are not talking enough about how impressive PVZ looked at DoN last night."
Nice Move
I've seen enough future champion pic.twitter.com/CUjjcqwXzt— Dotty ✌︎ (@CertifiedCocoa_) May 30, 2022
One person said: "Impressed and very good match Paige. Definitely can see you as a Future AEW women's champion!! Hope you get a singles push.
Back to UFC
Idk #paigevanzant about this career opportunity 😂 😂 might wanna give the @ufc a callback 🗑 👎 pic.twitter.com/TLN40cV1hj— ! maʞℰ d̸opℰ Musik 💥 (@200FLAIR_) May 31, 2022
One fan wrote: "I dunno if the shotgun cocking thing with your arm is something you usually do because I'm not in the know, but that was cool."
Exceeded Expectations
Paige Van Zant looked better than I expected, but she's obviously in need of more training and experience. This was a fun match by the end. They managed to get a dead/leaving for a break crowd interested in it by the end. ***½— Maaz M. (@gazingdarkness) May 31, 2022
One Twitter user said: "This was one of the best MMA to wrestling debuts I've ever seen. Even the fighters I grew up with, Ken Shamrock and Dan Severn took months to adjust to wrestling after being on TV."
Passing Ronda Rousey
Very solid debut! The timing of some moves looked a little over telegraphed, but that happens with all new wrestlers. I can't wait to see how you evolve from here. I can see you possibly surpassing Ronda Rousey at some point.— Cutlass_Stallion (@CStallion619) June 1, 2022
And this fan wrote: "You looked like you were having fun. You had a great debut match! Hopefully you had fun and maybe we see you against or with Jade Cargill in a year. Britt Baker in the second year. Hopefully you find happiness in this now that you don't have to get a concussion to make $$$."