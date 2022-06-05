Paige Van Zant's AEW Debut Has Wrestling Fans Sounding Off

Paige VanZant made her All Elite Wrestling debut over the weekend, competing with Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page in a six-person mixed tag team match against Tay Conti, Frankie Kazarian and Sammy Guevara at Double or Nothing. VanZant's team won the match, and she believed she put on a strong performance, as she told The Schmo.

"I'm feeling great, I went out there, we got the win … I showed everybody I'm meant to be a pro wrestler, too," VanZant said, per Wrestling Inc. "I'm only going to get better. I just started training pro wrestling, but you got to see how quickly I picked up pro wrestling moves, and I showed all the girls in the division they've got somebody to look out for."

VanZant is known for her time in UFC but has also competed in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship and Dancing with the Stars. VanZant hopes that her next match comes soon. She said: "I came out of this match unscathed, I have zero injuries, I put on a dominant performance, I can't wait for my solo match." Here's a look at what fans had to say about VanZant's AEW debut.