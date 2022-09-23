MMA Star Paige VanZant's Steamy Vacation Photos Have Us Missing Summer Already
Paige VanZant is getting ready to compete in her third Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship match, which still doesn't have a date. And while she prepares for the fight, fans are looking back at the photos she took during the summer, VanZant is known for her time in UFC and she recently competed in All Elite Wrestling (AEW). But the 28-year-old has gained a lot of attention with her photos on social media.
Last year, PopCulture.com spoke to VanZant about how she deals with people who troll her on social media. "You know what? I was talking to Tyron Woodley, and he said something that couldn't be more true, that a hater never lost me a fight, and a fan never won me a fight, so why should I care what any of them say?" VanZant said. "And I think that's going into this next one is it's so true. There's nothing that anybody can say online that either won or lost me a fight, so I might as well just not really pay too much attention to it." Here's a look at VanZant's steam vacation photos from the summer.
'Wild things'
In the caption, VanZant wrote: "If you don't do wild things while your (sic) young, you'll have nothing to smile about when you're old."prevnext
Style icon
One fan responded: "Everybody is looking at her while I'm trying to figure out what kind of shorts those are."prevnext
'Celebrate it...'
In the caption, VanZant wrote: "You don't find love, you build it. We need to celebrate more couples."prevnext
Lucky
One fan responded: "Wow you are so amazing Paige your husband is a very fortunate man and your family and friends are blessed to have you in their life 'BEAUTIFUL LADY!'"prevnext
Fan love
One person said: "You know, I don't get hooked up with this idea I do not enjoy visiting such crowded joints."prevnext
Adam and Eve?
One person asked: "LOL how you gonna call this bleach head dude Tarzan ??" Another fan noted that the couple was more like Adam and Eve.prevnext
Hater-free zone
This fan said: "I love all the haters that follow you & are clearly obsessed, but only have negative things to say anyway."prev