MMA Star Paige VanZant's Steamy Vacation Photos Have Us Missing Summer Already

Paige VanZant is getting ready to compete in her third Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship match, which still doesn't have a date. And while she prepares for the fight, fans are looking back at the photos she took during the summer, VanZant is known for her time in UFC and she recently competed in All Elite Wrestling (AEW). But the 28-year-old has gained a lot of attention with her photos on social media.

Last year, PopCulture.com spoke to VanZant about how she deals with people who troll her on social media. "You know what? I was talking to Tyron Woodley, and he said something that couldn't be more true, that a hater never lost me a fight, and a fan never won me a fight, so why should I care what any of them say?" VanZant said. "And I think that's going into this next one is it's so true. There's nothing that anybody can say online that either won or lost me a fight, so I might as well just not really pay too much attention to it." Here's a look at VanZant's steam vacation photos from the summer.