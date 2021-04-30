Paige Spiranac Turns Heads With Revealing Steelers Outfit in New Photo

✖

Paige Spiranac is not shy about being a Pittsburgh Steelers fan. The 28-year-old golf pro and social media personality went to Instagram this week to post a couple of photos of her in a black and gold outfit to celebrate the NFL Draft. Spiranac explained why she's a Steelers fan and revealed she loves another NFL team.

"NFL Draft day!" Spiranac wrote in the Instagram post. "Both my parents are from Pittsburgh so I’ve been a Steelers fan since the day I was born. I also love the Bills. It’s a complicated relationship...Who’s your team? Who are you hoping they draft?" The Steelers selected arguably the best running back in the draft, Najee Harris from the University of Alabama. She reacted to the pick on Twitter, stating she "almost cried" on her live stream.

While Spiranac celebrates the Steelers getting a top-tier running back. She continues to make waves in the sports media world. She is currently working as an ambassador for Points Bet USA and is the host of her own podcast, Playing-A-Round. Spiranac also keeps up with her golf game, posting videos of her swing regularly. She hasn't played in a pro tournament since 2016 as she's has been more focused on her media career.

“The people who are saying golf is progressive, if you look at them they all look the same,” Spiranac said in an interview with The Guardian in 2018. “They are all middle-aged men. They obviously feel accepted. When you go to a golf course and look around, you see a bunch of guys, everyone looks like you so you are going to feel great. If you are walking in as a woman, you don’t feel the same.

"It’s such a male-dominated sport, it has been around for so long and there are traditions," Spiranac continued. "People like their traditions without change. When someone comes in wearing leggings instead of trousers, it is like the world is ending." She also talked about how people have been critical of her because of her looks.

“People seem to think I got where I am because of the clothes that I wear," Spiranac stated. "That’s unfair to me and unfair to all of my accomplishments. I probably do more community service than any other professional golfer. For people to say: ‘You only show some cleavage, that’s why you have what you have,’ is unfair. That’s the injustice that we face every day as women and I see it a lot in golf.”