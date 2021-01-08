Paige Spiranac Reveals Goals for 2021: 'Health, Happiness, Same Old Low Cut Tops'

✖

Paige Spiranac knows what she wants to accomplish in 2021. The golf pro went to Instagram to post a video of her practicing her golf swing. And in the post, Spiranac wrote her goals for this year.

"I know I’m a few days late but happy new year!" Spiranac wrote. "Here’s to health, happiness, lower scores, and my same old low cut tops [laughing emoji]. What are some of your 2021 goals or resolutions?" Spiranac, 27, knows that her attire is talked about by her fans as well as the golf community. Back in March, Sprianac talked about how the golf community didn't accept her because of her appearance.

"It's like my whole life I'm trying to find a place where I can fit in and that I feel comfortable and that I feel at peace with myself, and I haven't found that," she said on her Playing A Round podcast. "Golf is the absolute worst place for me to be because I am the exact opposite of everything that a golfer should encompass, should be, and I'm not." An example of this was when a charity declined Spiranac's offer of free golf clubs because of her reputation.

"I wanted to help this charity out, and I wanted to give them free golf clubs," she said. "The guy wrote back and said, 'We would love to but, because of the way our board members view you, you can't help out.' I want to give back to these kids who don't have anything, because I grew up not having anything, and I can't even f–ing do that because of my cleavage. We bond over having a common interest and we all love the same thing … I don't understand why it matters if you're wearing a polo (shirt) and I'm not wearing a polo."

Spiranac hasn't competed in a golf tournament in four years. Her first Cactus Tour win came that year when she defeated Hannah O' Sullivan, the top-ranked amateur in the world at the time, at Scottsdale Orange Tree Country Club. In August of that year, Spiranac competed in her first LPGA Qualifying Tournament.

"I'm excited for Q-School, but also nervous," Spiranac said. "The process is grueling and there are so many talented players competing for a very small number of spots. Regardless of the outcome, each high-pressure experience like this is helping me get one step closer to achieving my goals.”