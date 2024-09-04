'Days of Our Lives' Star Jessica Serfaty Calls Police After Receiving AirTag Tracker Notification in Her Vehicle

Jessica Serfaty, known for her portrayal of Sloan Petersen-Brady on the long-running soap opera Days of Our Lives, was involved in a real-life drama involving potential stalking or surveillance. The incident unfolded in Malibu, where Serfaty received an unexpected alert on her smartphone, indicating the presence of an Apple AirTag within her Range Rover.

Law enforcement sources revealed to TMZ that Serfaty, alarmed by the notification, had not placed any such tracking device in her vehicle. The actress immediately suspected foul play, considering the possibility that someone might have secretly planted the AirTag, potentially concealing it in a hard-to-reach area like the engine compartment, to monitor her movements.

Responding to Serfaty's concerns, local sheriff's deputies conducted a thorough search of the SUV but were unable to locate the elusive AirTag. The device's absence raised questions about whether it had fallen off or if the perpetrator had removed it prior to the search. Despite the unsuccessful inspection, authorities filed a report for unauthorized use of an electronic device.

The incident has sparked an ongoing investigation, with detectives now focusing their efforts on tracing the AirTag user's information through Serfaty's phone. Law enforcement sources indicate that potential motives under consideration include stalking, burglary, or car theft – all of which undoubtedly contribute to Serfaty's unease, according to TMZ.

This unsettling event comes in the wake of Serfaty's departure from Days of Our Lives earlier this year. The actress made her final appearance as Sloan Peterson on June 3, concluding a run that began in August 2022. Her character's exit involved dramatic scenes with co-star Greg Vaughan, who portrays Eric Brady, per Soap Opera Digest.

In July 2024, Serfaty's personal life became public when she shared a video on social media accusing her billionaire fiancé, Leonardo Del Vecchio, heir to the Ray-Ban fortune, of physical abuse. However, this accusation was swiftly followed by a retraction posted to her Instagram story, reported Page Six.

In her retraction, Serfaty wrote, "Leo and I apologise for any who were triggered or affected by yesterday's story. Sometimes a family can have their own arguments and these should never be made public. We ask that people respect our privacy at this time." She further clarified, "I would never stay with an abusive man and which Leonardo Del Vecchio is not. I revoke my words that were driven by anger and not in truth. I take back my words on a guy that will always be a companion, step father and family person to me."

The couple's relationship has been in the public eye since their engagement last year. Del Vecchio is stepfather to Serfaty's son, Roman, from a previous marriage. In a November 2023 interview with Soap Opera Digest, Serfaty had enthusiastically discussed their plans to marry in Lake Como, Italy, saying, "The actor in me, the dreamer, the director, just fantasizes about what life would have been like during that time, when you had gladiators there. It was just so powerful to me. My favorite place next to that, where I could spend every day and not get tired, would be the one and only Lake Como, which is where I plan to marry. So we went to look at venues, and I think we finally settled." Serfaty's representatives have yet to comment on the AirTag incident.