Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. Signs Monster 14-Year, $340 Million Contract Extension

Fernando Tatis Jr. just became a very rich man. According to multiple sources, the 22-year baseball star signed a 14-year, $340 million contract extension with the San Diego Padres. The deal has yet to be confirmed by the team, but Tatis' contract becomes the third largest in MLB history in terms of total money added and the longest extension in terms of years.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports Tatis will get a $10 million signing bonus, and the contract includes a no-trade clause. The reported signing comes after Tatis had a breakout 2020 season, batting .277 while hitting 17 home runs with 45 RBIs in just 59 games. He has played in 143 games in his career and has hit 39 home runs and 98 RBIs with a .301 batting average.

“We certainly think that that’s a yes,” Padres manager Jayce Tingler said when asked if Tatis could reach the same level as Michael Jordan and Wayne Gretzky . “That’s a definite. The talent’s undeniable, and the more you’re around him … it’s just a consistent theme – his drive to win and his drive to improve." Tatis is becoming the face of baseball as he was recently named the cover athlete for the video game MLB The Show 21. He's been featured in commercials and has the No. 1 card in Topps' deck.

“He’s the right guy to market the sport,” Tingler said. “He’s the right guy for the industry of baseball … with the look, the energy, the play, the drive to win, being young and talented and still wanting to grow.”

Tatis received some criticism for his play last year. In a game against the Texas Rangers in August, Tatis hit a grand slam in the eighth inning, which put the Padres up 14-3. Tatis hit the grand slam on a 3-0 pitch but was told by Tingler to take the pitch.

"I was locked in, man," Tatis told reporters after facing questions about his grand slam. "I was trying to produce for my team. That was one me. [I] didn't look to my third-base coach. That was on me. What can I say?" Tatis played a big part in the Padres playoff run in 2020. The team finished with a 37-23 record and lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the divisional round series of the playoffs.