Packers Linebacker Za’Darius Smith Busted For Speeding, Marijuana Possession

Green Bay Packers linebacker Za’Darius Smith is scheduled for a court hearing on Monday at the Racine County Courthouse due to a traffic stop in September. He was pulled over for speeding in a construction zone while returning from a trip to Chicago with teammates Rashan Gary and Kingsley Keke. No drugs were found on the players, but three blunts and a vaping cartridge were found inside a duffel bag in the rear of a GMC Yukon.

According to the report obtained by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the deputy smelled the odor of marijuana and asked all three players to exit the vehicle. They were handcuffed and questioned separately while the search took place. When Smith was asked about the blunts, he asked “What weed?” before adding “I’ll put it on me.”

Smith, Gary, and Keke were all released after they showed no signs of marijuana use. Additionally, the background checks revealed that none of the players had previous arrests for marijuana possession. Smith was given two citations, one of which was for going 20 to 24 miles per hour over the posted speed limit. The other citation was for possession of marijuana or synthetic marijuana.

“The Packers are aware of the matter involving Za’Darius Smith,” a team spokesperson said. “We will refrain from making any further comment as it is a legal matter.”

Smith has been known for big plays and chasing down quarterbacks during his first season with the team, tallying eight sacks through the first eight games of the season. He joined the team in free agency after starting his career with the Baltimore Ravens. Gary was a first-round pick out of Michigan in the 2019 NFL Draft while Keke landed with the Packers in the fifth round.

Smith has an initial appearance in Racine set for 2:00 p.m. on Monday. Although the belief is that his attendance is not mandatory. The Packers are in Los Angeles preparing for a battle against the Chargers, and Smith is not expected to miss the contest.

Considering that this is a legal matter involving marijuana possession, the league could decide to investigate and ultimately hand Smith a suspension. Packers running back Aaron Jones was suspended two games for minor marijuana possession and use while tackle Alex Light missed one game due to the same charge.

Smith will likely be tested for marijuana and could be placed in the league’s drug program. Although he did tell the deputy that he had smoked marijuana prior to departing Chicago.

(Photo Credit: Dylan Buell/Getty)