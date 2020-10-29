Packers' Davante Adams Reveals How He Can Become NFL's 'Hungriest Player' of 2020 (Exclusive)

✖

Davante Adams has proven that he's one of the five best wide receivers in the NFL based on what he's done in the last few years. However, the star Green Bay Packers player is looking to take his game to the next level by being the league's "Hungriest Player." PopCulture.com had a chance to catch up with Adams, recently named the NFL's Hungriest Player of the Week by SNICKERS. Adams now holds the SNICKERS Chain and is very confident he can beat out several top NFL players to win the award at the end of the season.

"The SNICKERS Chain is awarded to the player each week who demonstrate big plays and show that hunger," Adams said. "I feel like that's something that embodies me as a player. That's how I approached the game. That's how I go out there every Sunday. With the mindset that I have, I feel like it kind of coincides with the SNICKERS mantra. Every time I step on the field, I try to be dominating and go out there and be hungry and make those big plays. We'll see at the end of the year, but I definitely feel like I'm a front runner for it."

Adams was named Hungriest Player of the Week after catching 13 passes for 196 yards and two touchdowns in the Packers 35-20 win over the Houston Texans this past Sunday. Adams has missed three games due to an injury but has 449 receiving and four touchdowns in the four games he has played this season. Adams is the seventh player to be named Hungriest Player of the Week this year, and when he saw the chain by legendary jeweler Ben Baller for the first time, he was impressed.

"My guy Aaron Jones won it, and it looked cool to me," Adams said when talking about when his teammate Aaron Jones won it a few weeks back. "But seeing it in person, this is actually something I would want to wear. This thing is dope; Ben Baller did his thing. He went crazy." The Packers have the best record in the NFC, and Adams is a big reason why they are winning games. He's on pace to have an All-Pro season, and if he does earn that honor, he will be in the running to get the SNICKERS Chain at the end of the year.